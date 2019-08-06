Production-ready CFMoto 250SR spied: KTM RC200 rival India debut likely at 2020 Auto Expo

The all-new CFMoto 250SR has been snapped recently in a production-ready avatar. The bike has been snapped completely undisguised and was unveiled by the Chinese manufacturer in May this year. Up front, the bike gets an all-LED headlamp section and the sleek and aggressive design language might remind you of the Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade. Speaking of powertrain, the CFMoto 250SR will most likely draw power from the same engine that does duty on the 250 NK. The engine on the naked streetfighter is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 26hp and 22Nm and we can expect to see slight revision in numbers in the fully-faired counterpart.

The bike can be seen with split seating that adds to the visual appeal and should be comfortable enough to favour long-distance rides. The CFMoto 250SR will come with disc brakes at both ends and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) will come as standard for additional safety and more effective braking. The suspension set up comprises of upside-down forks up front along with a rear monoshock. The upcoming CFMoto 250SR will go up against the likes of the KTM RC200, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Honda CBR250R in the segment.

CFMoto has launched its four products in India at competitive price points and hence, one can expect the same equation for the 250SR as well. Now what remains to be seen is whether the brand brings this one to our shores or chooses to bring the fully-faired version of the recently launched 300 NK instead. If you ask us the launch timeline, we see the company's quarter litre supersports along with multiple other interesting models arriving here at the 2020 Auto Expo. More details on the same expected to spill soon, so stay tuned for all the updates.

