Production-ready 2019 Triumph Rocket 3 GT spied: All about Triumph’s most powerful bike ever!

Triumph Motorcycles has recently launched the Rocket 3 TFC edition. A few days after that, folks at MCN got hold of some exclusive pictures of the upcoming Triumph Rocket 3 GT. The standard model will come based on the TFC, however, it is expected to miss out on some features in order to maintain the latter's exclusivity that is limited to just 750 units. The spied model is the GT variant odf the next generation Triumph Rocket 3. As the prefix GT suggests, the upcoming Triumph Rocket 3 GT gets a short windscreen, pillion seat with pegs and pillion back rest.

The motorcycle can be seen in a grey colour option with red and black colour highlights on the fuel tank. One can also see another version of the Triumph Rocket 3 with a red colour scheme and it looks like the more performance biased version. Triumph Motorcycles has revealed the specs of the Rocket 3 TFC. The bike gets the world's biggest engine on a mass production motorcycle. The massive 2500cc motor makes the Rocket 3 the most powerful Triumph till date. Moreover, the Rocket 3 is now the world's torquiest motorcycle to go on sale.

The upcoming 2019 Triumph Rocket 3 will come with some interesting features like a traction control, cornering ABS, four riding modes, keyless ignition and tyre pressure monitoring system. Furthermore, keeping the sheer size of this motorcycle in mind, the Rocket 3 will also get hill hold assist. The instrument cluster of this motorcycle is a fully coloured TFT unit that supports smartphone connectivity along with navigation assist. The new generation 2019 Triumph Rocket 3 is expected to make global debut at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. India launch of the motorcycle is expected to happen early next year.

Source: Motorcycle News (MCN)