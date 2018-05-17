Prices of Yamaha Niken with three-wheels revealed in UK: Will this Rs 12.4 lakh trike come to India?

Leaning three-wheelers is one such category in which Yamaha is gradually venturing into and Niken is the latest example. The Japanese manufacturer has finally announced the prices of Yamaha Niken for the UK. The off-beat vehicle will be available for sale at a price of GBP 13,499 or Rs 12.39 lakh. Interested customers in Britain need to go through a buying process in which they will have to first book the Niken online. After that, the customer will receive an email confirmation regarding the availability of the vehicle. Once the availability of Yamaha Niken is confirmed, the customer can visit the Yamaha dealer within 14 days to complete rest of the buying process.

Based on the MT-09, the Yamaha Niken draws power from the same 847cc, inline three-cylinder engine that powers the former. The fuel injected motor produces a maximum power output of 114 bhp along with a peak torque of 87 Nm. Due to the two-wheeled set up front, the Yamaha Niken accounts for a significantly higher weight than the MT-09. In order to be precise, while the MT-09 tips the scale at 193 kg, the Niken accounts for a total kerb weight of 263 kg.

Yamaha recently filed a patent for its three-wheeled V-Max cruiser and it will be one of the multiple leaning three-wheelers that the company had announced to launch previously. The vehicle shares most of its components like the seat, fuel tank and exhaust with the standard V-Max.

As far as India launch is concerned, it is highly unlikely that the Yamaha Niken will mark its footprints here. One of the prime reasons is the high price tag that doesn't work in a price sensitive country like ours. Moreover, considering the failure of the Yamaha MT-09 in India, there is a good chance that the company might not see launching the Niken here as a good idea. In that case, if you are planning to buy the Yamaha Niken, we really hope that the company pulls off a surprise!