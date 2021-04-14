Price hike alert! Yamaha R15 V3 gets costlier for the second time this year

During the previous price hike, Yamaha R15 V3 saw an increment of Rs 2,700. Thankfully, the increase isn't that substantial this time.

Yamaha Motor India has hiked the prices of its 155cc supersport – R15 V3 again. The latest price hike is the second price revision for the bike this year. Previously, the bike had gotten expensive last month only by Rs 2,700. Thankfully, the price hike isn’t that substantial this time and hence it should not affect the buying decision of the customers, however, if the repeated revisions continue, then it might hurt customer sentiment in the future. Now, digging into the details of the latest price hike, Yamaha R15 V3 is now available at the showrooms for a starting price of Rs 1,52,100. The said price is for the Grey colour option and this shade used to retail previously for a price of Rs 1,50,600. Similarly, the blue colour of the bike is now priced at Rs 1,53,200 as against its previous price of Rs 1,51,700.

Last but certainly not the least, the Dark Knight shade of the R15 V3 can now be yours for a price of Rs 1,54,200 as against its previous price tag of Rs 1,52,700. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. As one can see, all three colour options of the bike have gotten costlier by Rs 1,500. The price revision has been implemented silently and the company hasn’t stated any specific reason for this. We believe rising input costs can be one of the key reasons behind this.

The latest price hike doesn’t bring with it any changes to the bike, both visually and mechanically and hence, the R15 V3 remains exactly the same as before. It is not just Yamaha but multiple other manufacturers as well that have announced a price revision for their two-wheelers with the onset of the new financial year. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

