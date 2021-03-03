Price hike alert! Yamaha R15 V3 gets costlier in India by this much

Yamaha R15 V3 primarily rivals against the likes of KTM RC 125 in the entry-level supersport segment.

Mar 03, 2021

 

The price hike is just refusing to stop for two-wheelers! The latest one comes from Yamaha Motor India that has again raised the prices of its much popular 155cc supersport better known as the YZF-R15 V3. The price hike is quite substantial this time but given the fan following and popularity of the bike among Yamaha loyalists, we don’t think it will affect the buying decision of such customers. Now, digging into the details, Yamaha R15 V3 price in India now starts at Rs 1,50,600 for the Thunder Grey colour option. Then comes the Racing Blue shade that is now available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 1,51,700. Last but certainly not the least, the Dark Knight version is the priciest of the lot as it now carries a tag of Rs 1.52,700. As one can see, all three colour options of the Yamaha R15 V3 have gotten costlier by Rs 2,700.

The latest price revision, like always, doesn’t bring any changes to the bike, both visually and mechanically. The company hasn’t mentioned any reason behind the price increase, but rising input costs can be attributed to the same. Powering the Yamaha R15 V3 is a 155cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission, churning out 18 hp and 14 Nm of torque. The gearbox also gets a slip and assist clutch that helps in reducing the effect of engine braking during enthusiastic downshifts.

The bike has been fitted with an 11-litre fuel tank and tips the scales at 142 kg. The seat height of the bike is 815mm. The company offers multiple accessories with the bike like LED turn indicators, tank pad, frame slider and more. Yamaha R15 V3 primarily rivals against the likes of KTM RC 125 in the segment. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

