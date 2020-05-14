Price hike alert! Yamaha FZ, MT-15 get costlier in India by this much

After the R15 V3.0, Yamaha Motor India has now announced a price increase for FZ and MT-15.

Yesterday, we reported about the price hike for the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0. Now it appears that is not the only model to have gone through a price increase. Apart from the 155cc supersport, the company has also hiked the prices of its FZ series and the MT-15 for the Indian market. In order to be precise, the Yamaha FZ-Fi that previously used to cost Rs 99,200 is now priced at Rs 99,700. On the other hand, the more premium FZS-Fi that was priced earlier at Rs 1,01,200 can now be yours for a price of Rs 1,01,700. The Dark Knight edition that used to cost a bit extra with its Rs 1,02,700 price tag continues to see a similar trend with the new sticker price being Rs 1,03,200.

On the other hand, the Yamaha MT-15 that was previously priced at Rs 1,39,400 also sees an increment in pricing at Rs 1,39,900. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. As you can see, the said bikes have seen a price increase of Rs 500. The company hasn’t stated the exact reason behind this price hike, however, we believe that the rise in input costs and the adverse market conditions right now have attributed to the same.

In other news, Yamaha Motor India will be launching the BS6 FZ 25 and the FZS 25 post lockdown. Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed the prices of the optional accessories for the two 250cc bikes. The Indian automotive industry is gradually progressing towards the normal with multiple production facilities resuming manufacturing operations. Moreover, the industry is quite optimistic on Government’s Rs 20 lakh crore package and the same is expected to bring a much needed relief to multiple sectors in stress.

Stay tuned with us for more updates.

