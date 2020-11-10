Price hike alert! Yamaha Fascino 125, Ray ZR 125 new variant-wise figures listed

By:Updated: Nov 10, 2020 11:52 AM

 

Yamaha Motor India has raised the prices of multiple products very recently. The latest ones to go through a price revision are the company’s 125cc scooters namely Fascino 125 and the Ray ZR 125. After the said price hike, both these scooters have become expensive by Rs 800. Starting with the Yamaha Fascino 125 first, the base drum brake variant now costs Rs 69,530. On the other hand, the Fascino 125 disc variant will now set you back by Rs 72,030. The Yamaha Fascino 125 deluxe drum brake trim is now available at the dealerships for a price of Rs 70,530 while the deluxe disc trim is now priced at Rs 73,060. Talking of the other model that has received a price revision recently, Yamaha Ray ZR 125 drum variant’s price in India is now Rs 70,330 while the disc variant will now set you back by Rs 73,330.

The range-topping Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Street Rally edition is now priced at Rs 74,330. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, New Delhi. As the price revision is quite insignificant, it should not affect the buying decision of the customers. The latest price revision has nothing to do with any changes to the two scooters which means both the aforementioned models remain the same visually and mechanically as well.

Yamaha Fascino 125 and the Ray ZR 125 are powered by a 125cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 8.04 hp and 9.7Nm. The Fascino 125 gets a retro-looking design language, one that appeals to both sexes. On the other hand, the Ray ZR 125 gets a sporty design and is primarily targeted at the younger audience. The Rally edition of the Ray ZR 125 gets some additional bits like knuckle guards along with block pattern tyres that make it distinct compared to the standard model.

