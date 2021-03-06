Price hike alert! Yamaha Fascino 125 gets costlier again: New variant-wise figures listed

The latest price hike doesn't bring with it any aesthetic or mechanical changes to the scooter. Here is how much more you need to pay now!

By:Updated: Mar 06, 2021 9:23 AM

 

Yamaha Motor India has hiked the prices of its popular 125cc scooter Fascino 125 yet again! The last price revision had taken place in the month of November 2020 during which the vehicle saw an upward price revision of Rs 800 but the premium is more substantial this time. Now after the latest price revision, the price of the Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi in India now starts at Rs 72,030. The said price is for the base drum brake variant. On the other hand, the Fascino 125 Fi drum DLX variant is now available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 73,030. Now, coming to the disc brake variants, Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi price in India now starts at Rs 74,530. Similarly, the disc DLX trim will now set you back by Rs 75,530. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

As a result of the latest upward price revision, all variants of the Fascino 125 have gotten costlier by Rs 1,500. As is the case most of the time, the said price hike doesn’t bring any changes to the scooter, both visually and mechanically. That said, Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi continues to draw power from a 125cc, single pod, air-cooled engine that is good for developing 8 hp of power and 9.7 Nm of torque. The engine is a fuel-injected unit and you get two modes of starting – kick and electric start. The scooter rides on 90/90-12 front and 110/90-10 rear tyres and these are tubeless so no instant worries in case of a puncture.

Yamaha Fascino gets a retro-inspired design language which is one the reasons behind its decent popularity among the customers in India. With the Fascino 125, the company claims a 16 percent better fuel efficiency compared to the outgoing model. After the latest price hike, would you buy the Yamaha Fascino just for its looks and riding dynamics or would you go for one of its better equipped rivals? Do let us know!

Stay tuned with us for more updates and don’t forget to subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel for the latest auto news, reviews and more interesting content!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Price hike alert! Yamaha Fascino 125 gets costlier again: New variant-wise figures listed

Price hike alert! Yamaha Fascino 125 gets costlier again: New variant-wise figures listed

New Audi S5 Sportback India launch confirmed: To rival BMW M340i

New Audi S5 Sportback India launch confirmed: To rival BMW M340i

Nissan Magnite prices hiked: Increased by this much

Nissan Magnite prices hiked: Increased by this much

Actor Dulquer Salmaan caught breaking traffic rules in a Porsche: Kerala Police takes action

Actor Dulquer Salmaan caught breaking traffic rules in a Porsche: Kerala Police takes action

The autonomous and electric vehicle future: What it will take for India to be ready

The autonomous and electric vehicle future: What it will take for India to be ready

Lifted Porsche Taycan Cross Tursimo breaks cover: Electric sports crossover with 625hp!

Lifted Porsche Taycan Cross Tursimo breaks cover: Electric sports crossover with 625hp!

Euler Motors raises additional Rs 30 crores funding: Commercial electric three-wheeler launch in Q2 2021

Euler Motors raises additional Rs 30 crores funding: Commercial electric three-wheeler launch in Q2 2021

TVS Apache RTR200 single-channel ABS model with riding modes launched

TVS Apache RTR200 single-channel ABS model with riding modes launched

BMW M340i xDrive Review: Quickest Made in India Car

BMW M340i xDrive Review: Quickest Made in India Car

BMW M340i pre-launch bookings open: Book yours for this much online

BMW M340i pre-launch bookings open: Book yours for this much online

Studds Crest, budget helmet, launched: Features explained

Studds Crest, budget helmet, launched: Features explained

Over 150 cars with banned BS4 engines seized: Nine arrested for illegal car sales in Mumbai

Over 150 cars with banned BS4 engines seized: Nine arrested for illegal car sales in Mumbai

BattRE to launch new electric vehicles by June: Production capacity to be doubled

BattRE to launch new electric vehicles by June: Production capacity to be doubled

Kabira KM4000 electric bike sold out: Here's when you can order next

Kabira KM4000 electric bike sold out: Here's when you can order next

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza reaches 6 lakh sale milestone: Fastest selling SUV in segment

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza reaches 6 lakh sale milestone: Fastest selling SUV in segment

No RTO visit needed now for DL renewal and more services: MoRTH notifies Aadhar-based online process

No RTO visit needed now for DL renewal and more services: MoRTH notifies Aadhar-based online process

India's safest 110cc bike launched! 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS priced at Rs 65,926

India's safest 110cc bike launched! 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS priced at Rs 65,926

Five MG Hector SUVs custom-built as ambulances donated to hospital in Nagpur

Five MG Hector SUVs custom-built as ambulances donated to hospital in Nagpur

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Review: Master of All Trades!

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Review: Master of All Trades!

Piaggio opens EV experience center in Jaipur: Ape FX electric thee-wheeler range and more on display

Piaggio opens EV experience center in Jaipur: Ape FX electric thee-wheeler range and more on display