Price hike alert! Yamaha Fascino 125 gets costlier again: New variant-wise figures listed

The latest price hike doesn't bring with it any aesthetic or mechanical changes to the scooter. Here is how much more you need to pay now!

Yamaha Motor India has hiked the prices of its popular 125cc scooter Fascino 125 yet again! The last price revision had taken place in the month of November 2020 during which the vehicle saw an upward price revision of Rs 800 but the premium is more substantial this time. Now after the latest price revision, the price of the Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi in India now starts at Rs 72,030. The said price is for the base drum brake variant. On the other hand, the Fascino 125 Fi drum DLX variant is now available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 73,030. Now, coming to the disc brake variants, Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi price in India now starts at Rs 74,530. Similarly, the disc DLX trim will now set you back by Rs 75,530. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

As a result of the latest upward price revision, all variants of the Fascino 125 have gotten costlier by Rs 1,500. As is the case most of the time, the said price hike doesn’t bring any changes to the scooter, both visually and mechanically. That said, Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi continues to draw power from a 125cc, single pod, air-cooled engine that is good for developing 8 hp of power and 9.7 Nm of torque. The engine is a fuel-injected unit and you get two modes of starting – kick and electric start. The scooter rides on 90/90-12 front and 110/90-10 rear tyres and these are tubeless so no instant worries in case of a puncture.

Yamaha Fascino gets a retro-inspired design language which is one the reasons behind its decent popularity among the customers in India. With the Fascino 125, the company claims a 16 percent better fuel efficiency compared to the outgoing model. After the latest price hike, would you buy the Yamaha Fascino just for its looks and riding dynamics or would you go for one of its better equipped rivals? Do let us know!

