Price hike alert! TVS Star City Plus, Radeon, Sport get costlier in India by this much

The price hike for TVS Radeon, Sport and Star City Plus has been implemented in the range of Rs 30 to Rs 1280.

Apr 15, 2021 11:23 AM

 

With the onset of the new financial year, price hikes have become quite common across two-wheelers with multiple manufacturers announcing upward price revisions. The latest bit comes from TVS Motor Company that has recently increased the prices of its all three 110cc commuters bikes namely Star City Plus, Radeon and the Sport. Starting with the most affordable bike of the lot – the TVS Sport. The bike is now available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 56,130 compared to its previous price of Rs 56,100. The said price is for the base KS (Kick start) variant while the ES (electric start) trim will now set you back by Rs 62,980 against its previous price of Rs 62,950. That said, both variants of the TVS Sport have gotten expensive by just Rs 30.

Also Read BS6 TVS Radeon Road Test Review: Still as Sensible & Sweet?

Moving on to the second motorcycle, the TVS Radeon price in India now starts at Rs 61,242 compared to its previous price of Rs 59,962. The said price is for the base drum brake variant. On the other hand, the SE drum variant is now available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 65,567 against its previous price tag of Rs 64,287. Last but definitely not the least, the SE disc trim will now set you back by Rs 68,567 in comparison to Rs 67,287, the figure at which it was priced previously. As one can see, all three variants of the TVS Radeon have gotten expensive by Rs 1,280.

Now, moving on to the most premium bike in TVS’ 110cc line up, the Star City Plus price in India now starts at Rs 66,895 with the drum brake variant and the same was priced at Rs 59,962 previously. That said, this variant has gotten costlier by Rs 1,030. On the other hand, for the top-end disc brake trim, you will now have to shell out Rs 69,465 compared to its previous price tag of Rs 68,465 and hence, you will now have to pay Rs 1,000 more.

