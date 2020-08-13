Price hike alert! TVS Radeon BS6 gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

The latest price revision doesn't bring with it any changes to the motorcycle. That said, the TVS Radeon BS6 continues to get power from a 109.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that is good for producing 8.19 hp of power along with 8.7 Nm of torque.

TVS Motor Company has increased the prices of its 110cc commuter bike – Radeon for the customers here in India. This is the second time that the company has increased the prices of the bike since June. However, this time around, the price hike for the TVS Radeon BS6 is quite marginal. In order to be precise, after the latest price revision, the TVS Radeon BS6 can now be yours for a starting price of Rs 59,942 as against the previous price of Rs 59,742. On the other hand, the Commuter Bike of the Year – Drum variant is now priced at Rs 62,942 compared to its previous price of Rs 62,742. Last but certainly not the least, the range-topping Commuter Bike of the Year – Disc trim will now set you back by Rs 65,942 as against Rs 65,742 that was its previous price tag. All prices mentioned, ex-showroom, Delhi. That said, the company has hiked the prices of all three variants by Rs 200.

Just like other TVS bikes and scooters that have received a price hike recently, the latest price revision doesn’t bring any changes to the Radeon as well. That said, the TVS Radeon BS6 continues to get power from a 109.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that is good for producing 8.19 hp of power along with 8.7 Nm of torque. The top-of-the-line variant that is called the ‘Commuter Bike Of The Year’ comes with a 240mm front disc brake along with a different paint scheme. Moreover, you get a more elegant looking tank pad and seat covers with the said variant.

Suspension system of the TVS Radeon BS6 comprises of conventional telescopic forks upfront along with rear twin spring shock absorbers. The TVS Radeon BS6 goes up against the likes of Hero Splendor Plus, Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear and the Honda CD110 Dream in the segment. Stay tuned with us for more updates!

