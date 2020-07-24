Price hike alert! TVS Jupiter BS6 range gets costlier in India by this much

The price hike for the TVS Jupiter BS6 range doesn't bring any changes to the scooter. Powering the TVS Jupiter BS6 range is the same 110cc, single-cylinder engine. The fuel-injected motor is good for developing 7.4 hp of power along with 8.4Nm of torque.

By:Updated: Jul 24, 2020 1:13 PM

TVS Motor Company has revised the prices of the Jupiter BS6 range for the Indian customers. All variants of the TVS Jupiter BS6 have received a price hike of Rs 1,040. Now digging into the exact figures of all the variants, the TVS Jupiter BS6 base variant can now be yours for a price of Rs 63,102 in comparison to its previous tag of 62,062. On the other hand, if you wish to buy the TVS Jupiter ZX BS6, you will now have to shell out 65,102. In comparison, the variant was priced at Rs 64,062 previously. Last but definitely not the least, the top-end TVS Jupiter Classic is now priced at Rs 69,602 in comparison to its previous price of Rs 68,562. This is the second price hike within two months for the Jupiter range as the company had previously raised the prices in June by up to Rs 651.

Watch our Honda Activa 6G video review:

The price hike for the TVS Jupiter BS6 doesn’t bring with it any changes to the automatic scooter. Powering the TVS Jupiter BS6 range is the same 110cc, single-cylinder engine. The fuel-injected engine is now good for producing 7.4 hp of power along with 8.4Nm of torque. In terms of features, the TVS Jupiter BS6 gets an all-LED headlamp, external fuel fill, low fuel warning light among many more.

Apart from the TVS Jupiter BS6 range, the company has also hiked the prices of its flagship Apache RR310 as well recently. The KTM RC390 challenger is now priced at Rs 2.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and that said, it has received a price hike of Rs 5,000. Just like the Jupiter range, the price hike for TVS Apache RR310 as well has nothing to do with any changes on the motorcycle.

