Price hike alert! TVS Apache RTR 180, RTR 160 get costlier again: Check new variant-wise figures

This is not the first time that BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 and RTR 160 have seen an upward price revision. In August last year, the two bikes had gotten expensive by Rs 1,050.

TVS Motor Company has recently hiked the prices of Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 yet again. After the latest price revision, TVS Apache RTR 160 price in India now starts at Rs 1,03,365 with the base drum brake variant. The said trim used to cost Rs 1,02,070 previously. On the other hand, the disc brake trim of the RTR 160 is now available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 1,06,365 as against its previous price tag of Rs 1,05,070. Talking of the second bike in question, the TVS Apache RTR 180 that comes in a single variant only will now set you back by Rs 1,09,565. Previously, the said model was on sale at the showrooms for a price of Rs 1,08,270. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

As one can see, both, the TVS Apache RTR 160 and the RTR 180 have gotten expensive by Rs 1,295. The latest price hike is not that much significant and hence, it should not affect the buying decision of the customers. This is not the first time that the company has hiked the price of the two BS6 models. In August last year, the aforementioned bikes saw a price increment of Rs 1,050. Moreover, just a couple of months before that, i.e. in June 2020, the RTR 180 and RTR 160 prices were raised by Rs 2,500 and Rs 2,000 respectively. That said, if the repeated price hikes continue, then this certainly might hurt the customer sentiment in the future.

The company has not stated any reason behind the price hike but rising input costs can be attributed to the same. Just like the two price hikes that we mentioned, the latest revision doesn’t bring with it any changes to the two bikes, both visually and mechanically. That said, the TVS Apache RTR 180 continues to get power from a 177.4cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine good for producing 16.3 hp of power and 15.5 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the TVS Apache RTR 160 is powered by a 159.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that develops respective power and torque of 15.1 hp and 13.9 Nm.

Stay tuned for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.