Price hike alert! These Kawasaki bikes will get costlier by this much starting January 2021

The recently announced price hike for Kawasaki bikes like Z650, W800 and others ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 and will come into effect starting January 2021, which is just three days from now. More details below!

The year 2020 is going to end very soon and many two-wheeler manufacturers are offering year end discounts on their bikes and scooters. Also, on the other hand, companies like Hero MotoCorp have announced a price increase for their two-wheelers starting January 2021 and another one to announce the same is Kawasaki. The brand recently stated on its official India website that come next month and the prices of multiple models will see a price rise. The said revision will be applicable to most of the bikes in the company’s line up and the price hike ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. Starting with the Z650, the naked streetfighter that is currently priced at Rs 5.94 lakh will be priced at Rs 6.04 lakh starting January 2021.

Similarly, the Ninja 650 that is currently available at the dealerships for a price of Rs 6.24 lakh will be priced at Rs 6.39 lakh after 3 days. Moreover, the Vulcan S will also receive the same price hike in terms of the amount as its new price will be Rs 5.94 lakh compared to its existing tag of Rs 5.79 lakh. Out of the models that will get a price revision, the ones that will get the most expensive are the Kawasaki Z900 and the Versys 1000. Both these models will get costlier by Rs 20,000 each and hence, starting January 2021, their new prices will be Rs 8.19 lakh and Rs 11.19 lakh respectively. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

The exact figures for all models along with the price difference is listed in the table below:

Kawasaki has kept the prices of its off-road models like KX100, KLX110 and others the same. These bikes are not road legal and are priced a bit on the higher side as these land here via the CBU route. With the above announcement, if you are planning to bring home a brand new Kwacker, now is the best time. Hurry as only 3 days are left before the prices go up!

