Price hike alert! These Kawasaki bikes will get costlier by this much starting January 2021

The recently announced price hike for Kawasaki bikes like Z650, W800 and others ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 and will come into effect starting January 2021, which is just three days from now. More details below!

Updated: Dec 28, 2020 3:55 PM

 

The year 2020 is going to end very soon and many two-wheeler manufacturers are offering year end discounts on their bikes and scooters. Also, on the other hand, companies like Hero MotoCorp have announced a price increase for their two-wheelers starting January 2021 and another one to announce the same is Kawasaki. The brand recently stated on its official India website that come next month and the prices of multiple models will see a price rise. The said revision will be applicable to most of the bikes in the company’s line up and the price hike ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. Starting with the Z650, the naked streetfighter that is currently priced at Rs 5.94 lakh will be priced at Rs 6.04 lakh starting January 2021.

Similarly, the Ninja 650 that is currently available at the dealerships for a price of Rs 6.24 lakh will be priced at Rs 6.39 lakh after 3 days. Moreover, the Vulcan S will also receive the same price hike in terms of the amount as its new price will be Rs 5.94 lakh compared to its existing tag of Rs 5.79 lakh. Out of the models that will get a price revision, the ones that will get the most expensive are the Kawasaki Z900 and the Versys 1000. Both these models will get costlier by Rs 20,000 each and hence, starting January 2021, their new prices will be Rs 8.19 lakh and Rs 11.19 lakh respectively. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

The exact figures for all models along with the price difference is listed in the table below:

Kawasaki has kept the prices of its off-road models like KX100, KLX110 and others the same. These bikes are not road legal and are priced a bit on the higher side as these land here via the CBU route. With the above announcement, if you are planning to bring home a brand new Kwacker, now is the best time. Hurry as only 3 days are left before the prices go up!

Toyota launches C+pod ultra-compact electric car: Two-seater BEV with 150 km range

eBikeGO to deploy 120 Hero Electric scooters in six cities: To procure 1,000 units by next year

Top 10 custom Royal Enfields from 2020: Bullet, Himalayan, Interceptor with brand new personalities

2020 BMW G 310 GS BS6 video review: Price, specs, features, performance and more!

Govt. extends vehicle documents validity further: Now drive without worry till this date

Heavily restyled 2021 KTM RC 200 spied undisguised for the first time: Production starts at Chakan!

Honda H'ness CB350 off to a good start: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rival registers 4,067 unit sales

Kia Sonet: The game-changer young and wild compact SUV

Kejriwal-led AAP govt must give more time to get HSRP, stickers before imposing fines: Delhi HC

2021 Audi A4 India launch on January 5: What the C-Class, 3 Series rival will offer

Mahindra Roxor no longer banned in US: New styling not infringing Jeep's design

BattRE, Europ Assistance launch roadside assistance service for EVs across India

Shift towards car subscription model: Three benefits of leasing a car

India's fastest electric bike Kridn deliveries start in these cities: Price, specs, features and more

Volkswagen Polo and Vento to get more expensive starting January 2021

Park+ launches SuperTags for cars: Digitised RFID payments for parking, fuel and even challans

Toyota Fortuner facelift India launch on January 6: What to expect

Honda Shine crosses 90 lakh sales in India: Records 26% growth in November 2020

Sonalika Tiger Electric tractor launched: Price, specs, charging time

Honda Car India stops production at Greater Noida plant: Civic, CR-V discontinued

