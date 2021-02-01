Price hike alert! Suzuki Intruder gets costlier in India by this much

Even after the latest price hike, Suzuki Intruder still undercuts the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 in the segment. Here is how much more you have to pay now!

Multiple two-wheeler manufacturers have implemented upward price revisions in recent times. One of them is Suzuki that has now hiked the price of its 155cc cruiser – Intruder in India. Thankfully, the price hike isn’t substantial and hence, it should not affect the buying decision of the customers. In order to be precise, Suzuki Intruder that was previously priced in India at Rs 1,22,141 is now available at the showrooms for Rs 1,22,327 (ex-showroom). That said, the bike has received a price hike of Rs 186. The latest price revision has nothing to do with any changes to the bike and that said, the Suzuki Intruder remains the same as before both, visually and mechanically.

Powering the Suzuki Intruder is a 155cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 13.6 hp and 13.8 Nm. Suspension duties are taken care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks upfront along with a rear monoshock. In terms of features, the bike gets an all-digital instrument cluster along with an LED tail lamp and an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS).

The bike is currently available at the showrooms in three dual-tone colours namely Metallic Matte Black with Candy Sanoma Red, Metallic Matte Titanium Silver and Glass Sparkle Black with Metallic Matte Titanium Silver. The motorcycle primarily goes up against the likes of Bajaj Avenger Street 160 in the segment that is currently priced at Rs 1,02,592. On the other hand, the Suzuki cruiser still undercuts the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 that is currently priced at Rs 1,24,634. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

