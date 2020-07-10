Price hike alert! Suzuki Intruder BS6 gets costlier in India by this much

Suzuki Intruder BS6 is powered by a 155cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces respective power and torque outputs of 13.41 hp and 13.8Nm. Gearbox continues to be a five-speed unit. Here is how much more you need to pay now for this urban cruiser.

Suzuki Intruder BS6 has now gotten more expensive after Gixxer 155 and Gixxer 250 range. The company has recently hiked the price of its 155cc cruiser for the Indian customers. In order to be precise, the bike can now be yours for Rs 1,22,141. That said, Suzuki has raised the price of the bike by Rs 21,41 as it used to retail for a price of Rs 1,20,000 previously. The price hike doesn’t bring any changes to the motorcycle. The reason behind the price revision is unknown but we believe that changing and adverse market conditions at present might have compelled the brand to go for a price hike. Suzuki Intruder BS6 gets a quite polarising design language which means you will either love it or hate it. The bike gets certain fancy-looking elements like free-flowing body panels to boast its visual appeal and the curvy design itself makes it much of an attention magnet.

At the rear, the bike gets a twin-pod exhaust set up and the overall styling has remained unchanged on the BS6 model. Powering the Suzuki Intruder BS6 is a 155cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 13.41 hp and 13.8Nm. Gearbox continues to be a five-speed unit. In terms of the prime changes, the BS6 compliant Suzuki Intruder now gets an all-LED headlamp for better illumination in the dark. The bike comes with a fully digital instrument cluster too with easy readouts. Braking is taken care of with the help of disc brakes at both ends and these are coupled to a single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) for better braking and safety.

Suspension set up comprises of conventional telescopic forks for the front along with a monoshock at the rear. The closest rival of Suzuki Intruder BS6 is the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 that is currently priced much lower at Rs 94,893 (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). Stay tuned for more such updates!

