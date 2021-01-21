Price hike alert! Suzuki Access 125 gets costlier in India by this much

With the latest price revision, Suzuki hasn't changed anything in the scooter, both visually and mechanically. Here is how much all variants of the Access 125 cost now!

Another price hike! This time for one of the most popular automatic scooters in India – Suzuki Access 125. The company has silently hiked the prices of all variants of the 125cc model and since the upward price revision isn’t substantial this time, it should not affect the buying decision of the customers. Now, digging into the details, the Suzuki Access 125 price in India now starts at Rs 70,686 that is for the drum CBS variant. On the other hand, the Access 125 Drum cast version is now priced at Rs 72,386. Similarly, the disc brake CBS variant of the scooter is now priced at Rs 73,286 while the Access 125 drum brake CBS Special Edition is now available at the dealerships for a price of Rs 74,086.

The more premium disc brake CBS Special Edition is now being retailed for a price of Rs 74,986. On the other hand, the Bluetooth-equipped drum brake alloy wheel variant is now priced at Rs 77,886 and if you opt for the disc brake variant while keeping everything the same, it will cost you Rs 78,786. All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom, Delhi. All variants of the Suzuki Access 125 have received a price hike of just Rs 186. The company hasn’t changed anything in the scooter, both visually and mechanically.

The scooter is powered by a 124cc, single-cylinder engine that is good for producing 8.6 hp of power along with 10 Nm of torque. The scooter gets an all-LED headlamp for better illumination in the dark. Suzuki Access 125 is one of the highest-selling scooters in India and despite the latest price hike, it will continue to be so given its popularity among the masses of almost all age groups. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates!

Also, subscribe to our official YouTube channel for the latest automotive news, interviews and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.