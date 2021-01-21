Price hike alert! Suzuki Access 125 gets costlier in India by this much

With the latest price revision, Suzuki hasn't changed anything in the scooter, both visually and mechanically. Here is how much all variants of the Access 125 cost now!

By:January 21, 2021 8:40 PM

 

Another price hike! This time for one of the most popular automatic scooters in India – Suzuki Access 125. The company has silently hiked the prices of all variants of the 125cc model and since the upward price revision isn’t substantial this time, it should not affect the buying decision of the customers. Now, digging into the details, the Suzuki Access 125 price in India now starts at Rs 70,686 that is for the drum CBS variant. On the other hand, the Access 125 Drum cast version is now priced at Rs 72,386. Similarly, the disc brake CBS variant of the scooter is now priced at Rs 73,286 while the Access 125 drum brake CBS Special Edition is now available at the dealerships for a price of Rs 74,086.

Also Read Suzuki Access 125 BS6 Road Test Review: The All-Rounder for Everyone!

The more premium disc brake CBS Special Edition is now being retailed for a price of Rs 74,986. On the other hand, the Bluetooth-equipped drum brake alloy wheel variant is now priced at Rs 77,886 and if you opt for the disc brake variant while keeping everything the same, it will cost you Rs 78,786. All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom, Delhi. All variants of the Suzuki Access 125 have received a price hike of just Rs 186. The company hasn’t changed anything in the scooter, both visually and mechanically.

The scooter is powered by a 124cc, single-cylinder engine that is good for producing 8.6 hp of power along with 10 Nm of torque. The scooter gets an all-LED headlamp for better illumination in the dark. Suzuki Access 125 is one of the highest-selling scooters in India and despite the latest price hike, it will continue to be so given its popularity among the masses of almost all age groups. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates!

Also, subscribe to our official YouTube channel for the latest automotive news, interviews and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Top bikes with dual-channel ABS under Rs 2 lakh: Bajaj Dominar, TVS Apache RTR200 and more

Top bikes with dual-channel ABS under Rs 2 lakh: Bajaj Dominar, TVS Apache RTR200 and more

Mercedes-Benz EQA breaks cover: All-electric baby Merc to rival Tesla Model Y

Mercedes-Benz EQA breaks cover: All-electric baby Merc to rival Tesla Model Y

69% in India keen on subscription-based vehicle ownership: Deloitte study finds

69% in India keen on subscription-based vehicle ownership: Deloitte study finds

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS India launch date out: Key facts about British brand's flagship roadster

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS India launch date out: Key facts about British brand's flagship roadster

Hero MotoCorp marks roll out of 10 crore units: Unveils 6 celebration editions signed by Shah Rukh Khan

Hero MotoCorp marks roll out of 10 crore units: Unveils 6 celebration editions signed by Shah Rukh Khan

Delhi gets India’s first Porsche Studio! Special interactive dealership now open

Delhi gets India’s first Porsche Studio! Special interactive dealership now open

Fixcraft: How a start-up is helping provide high quality car repair at lower costs

Fixcraft: How a start-up is helping provide high quality car repair at lower costs

Okinawa Dual electric scooter launched in India: Price, specs, features of Gemopai Miso rival

Okinawa Dual electric scooter launched in India: Price, specs, features of Gemopai Miso rival

Renault India sales network expands to 500 touchpoints in 2020: All-new Kiger unveil on 28 Jan

Renault India sales network expands to 500 touchpoints in 2020: All-new Kiger unveil on 28 Jan

Video: India's First Porsche Studio in Delhi Walkaround | Porsche 911 Exhaust Sound

Video: India's First Porsche Studio in Delhi Walkaround | Porsche 911 Exhaust Sound

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine launched: C-Class, A4 rival priced at Rs 51.5 lakh

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine launched: C-Class, A4 rival priced at Rs 51.5 lakh

2021 Honda Grom 125 patented in India: Navi's return in a bigger, better avatar?

2021 Honda Grom 125 patented in India: Navi's return in a bigger, better avatar?

Top 5 facts about 'The Beast' presidential car as Joe Biden takes oath as the 46th US President

Top 5 facts about 'The Beast' presidential car as Joe Biden takes oath as the 46th US President

World's largest scooter factory will also be India's most advanced: Ola-Siemens join hands

World's largest scooter factory will also be India's most advanced: Ola-Siemens join hands

Top 10 two-wheeler manufacturers in India in 2020 and their market share

Top 10 two-wheeler manufacturers in India in 2020 and their market share

TVS XL100 Winner Edition launched: New features, price of India's only moped

TVS XL100 Winner Edition launched: New features, price of India's only moped

FADA seeks demand-led growth-oriented budget: Highlights recommendations to revive auto industry

FADA seeks demand-led growth-oriented budget: Highlights recommendations to revive auto industry

2021 Volvo S60 launched in India: Price, specs, features of improved 3 Series, A4, C-Class rival

2021 Volvo S60 launched in India: Price, specs, features of improved 3 Series, A4, C-Class rival

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC launched with Alexa connectivity, massage seats and more

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC launched with Alexa connectivity, massage seats and more

Ducati to launch 12 motorcycles in 2021: Launch timelines for Streetfighter V4, new Monster & more

Ducati to launch 12 motorcycles in 2021: Launch timelines for Streetfighter V4, new Monster & more