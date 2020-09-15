Price hike alert! Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 range gets costlier in India

All variants and colour options of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 have gotten costlier by Rs 1,838. The price hike has nothing to do with any changes to the bike, both visual or mechanical. That said, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 continues to draw power from a 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 19.1 hp of power at 5,250rpm while the peak torque of 28 Nm kicks in at 4,000rpm.

Royal Enfield has made its best selling motorcycle – Classic 350 costlier for the Indian customers. The bike is now available at the dealerships for a price of Rs 1,61,668 compared to its previous tag of Rs 1,59,851. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 is available in two variants – single-channel and dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). Now digging into the details in terms of the exact pricing of the single-channel ABS variant along with the colour options. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 single-channel ABS is available for sale in the following colour options – Chestnut Red, Ash, Mercury Silver, Redditch Red and Pure Black colour. All these shades have now been priced at Rs 1,61,688.

Now, moving over to the dual-channel ABS variant, the Classic 350 Black colour is now priced at Rs 1,69,617 while the Gunmetal Gray colour with alloy wheels will set you back by Rs 1,83,164. Similarly, the Classic 350 Dual-Channel ABS in Gunmetal Gray colour can now be yours for a price of Rs 1,71,453 while the Airborne Blue/Stormrider Sand option is available for Rs 1,79,809. The Stealth Black colour with alloy wheels has been priced at Rs 1,86,319 and the figure is the same for the Chrome Black shade as well. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

As one can see, all variants and colour options of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 have gotten costlier by Rs 1,838. The price hike has nothing to do with any changes to the bike, both visual or mechanical. That said, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 continues to draw power from a 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 19.1 hp of power at 5,250rpm while the peak torque of 28 Nm kicks in at 4,000rpm. Transmission is a five-speed gearbox.

