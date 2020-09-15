Price hike alert! Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 range gets costlier in India

All variants and colour options of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 have gotten costlier by Rs 1,838. The price hike has nothing to do with any changes to the bike, both visual or mechanical. That said, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 continues to draw power from a 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 19.1 hp of power at 5,250rpm while the peak torque of 28 Nm kicks in at 4,000rpm.

By:Updated: Sep 15, 2020 2:49 PM

 

Royal Enfield has made its best selling motorcycle – Classic 350 costlier for the Indian customers. The bike is now available at the dealerships for a price of Rs 1,61,668 compared to its previous tag of Rs 1,59,851. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 is available in two variants – single-channel and dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). Now digging into the details in terms of the exact pricing of the single-channel ABS variant along with the colour options. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 single-channel ABS is available for sale in the following colour options – Chestnut Red, Ash, Mercury Silver, Redditch Red and Pure Black colour. All these shades have now been priced at Rs 1,61,688.

Now, moving over to the dual-channel ABS variant, the Classic 350 Black colour is now priced at Rs 1,69,617 while the Gunmetal Gray colour with alloy wheels will set you back by Rs 1,83,164. Similarly, the Classic 350 Dual-Channel ABS in Gunmetal Gray colour can now be yours for a price of Rs 1,71,453 while the Airborne Blue/Stormrider Sand option is available for Rs 1,79,809. The Stealth Black colour with alloy wheels has been priced at Rs 1,86,319 and the figure is the same for the Chrome Black shade as well. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

As one can see, all variants and colour options of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 have gotten costlier by Rs 1,838. The price hike has nothing to do with any changes to the bike, both visual or mechanical. That said, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 continues to draw power from a 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 19.1 hp of power at 5,250rpm while the peak torque of 28 Nm kicks in at 4,000rpm. Transmission is a five-speed gearbox.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Lane discipline: What is it and why it needs to be followed while driving or riding

Lane discipline: What is it and why it needs to be followed while driving or riding

Honda City vs Hyundai Verna diesel video comparison: Price, features, specs

Honda City vs Hyundai Verna diesel video comparison: Price, features, specs

MG Gloster to be first in segment to feature adaptive cruise control: Launch soon

MG Gloster to be first in segment to feature adaptive cruise control: Launch soon

Electric Hummer to drive diagonally in new Crab Mode! Unveil next month

Electric Hummer to drive diagonally in new Crab Mode! Unveil next month

Kia Sonet Review: Diesel AT, Petrol iMT Pros & Cons

Kia Sonet Review: Diesel AT, Petrol iMT Pros & Cons

Toyota Urban Cruiser launch date revealed: Expected price, features of Maruti Vitara Brezza rival

Toyota Urban Cruiser launch date revealed: Expected price, features of Maruti Vitara Brezza rival

2021 Hyundai Tucson makes global debut: Gets extensive cosmetic overhaul and updated features

2021 Hyundai Tucson makes global debut: Gets extensive cosmetic overhaul and updated features

Royal Enfield Twins FT competes in its first American Flat Track race, finishes seventh

Royal Enfield Twins FT competes in its first American Flat Track race, finishes seventh

Ashok Leyland Bada Dost electric LCV to be launched soon: To get segment first-mover advantage

Ashok Leyland Bada Dost electric LCV to be launched soon: To get segment first-mover advantage

Hyundai Mobility Membership to be available to existing Hyundai customers soon

Hyundai Mobility Membership to be available to existing Hyundai customers soon

Production-ready Bimota Tesi H2 revealed: 242 hp in a 207 kg bike!

Production-ready Bimota Tesi H2 revealed: 242 hp in a 207 kg bike!

Mercedes-Benz E-Class, GLC to be costlier by this much from October 2020

Mercedes-Benz E-Class, GLC to be costlier by this much from October 2020

Decoding EV roadmap in India: Benefits of EV policy, electrification of logistics and more

Decoding EV roadmap in India: Benefits of EV policy, electrification of logistics and more

Honda Cars organises 13-day body & paint service camp starting today

Honda Cars organises 13-day body & paint service camp starting today

Ashok Leyland Bada Dost LCV launched: Price, specs, features explained

Ashok Leyland Bada Dost LCV launched: Price, specs, features explained

Lamborghini's new Rs 13.24 lakh electric bicycle launched with Aventador SVJ livery

Lamborghini's new Rs 13.24 lakh electric bicycle launched with Aventador SVJ livery

Top 5 sports bikes for beginners in India: From Yamaha, KTM, Suzuki, TVS & Bajaj

Top 5 sports bikes for beginners in India: From Yamaha, KTM, Suzuki, TVS & Bajaj

Mercedes-Benz EQC video review: Range, features, specs explained

Mercedes-Benz EQC video review: Range, features, specs explained

Book the Toyota Urban Cruiser before launch and get this special maintenance package

Book the Toyota Urban Cruiser before launch and get this special maintenance package

Skoda Rapid TSI AT India launch on 17 September: Expected price and other details

Skoda Rapid TSI AT India launch on 17 September: Expected price and other details