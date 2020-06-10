Price hike alert! Now pay this much more for BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160, RTR 180

TVS Motor Company has recently hiked the prices of almost all its products amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. The latest ones to get costlier are the TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180. Here is how much more you need to pay for both these two models in India.

By:Updated: Jun 10, 2020 2:29 PM

Its another day and its another price hike! This time around, TVS Motor Company has hiked the prices of its two oldest premium commuter bikes namely Apache RTR 160 and the RTR 180. First, the BS6 compliant TVS Apache RTR 160. The bike is currently available for sale in two variants namely drum and disc. Both the variants are now costlier by Rs 2,000. With the latest price revision, while the drum brake variant now costs Rs 97,000, the disc trim will now cost you Rs 1,00,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 is powered by a 159cc, air-cooled engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 15.3 hp and 13.9 Nm. Gearbox is a five-speed unit. On the other hand, the BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 has now been priced at Rs 1,03,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, the bike is now pricier by Rs 2,500 as it used to retail previously at a price of Rs 1,01,450.

Watch our BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V video review:

The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 has received its first price hike since its launch. Powering the BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 is a 177.4cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that develops 16.5 hp of peak power along with 15.5 Nm of maximum torque. In terms of features, the bike gets ‘frown-shaped’ LED DRLs along with gold-finished fork bottles. The bike is available for sale in four paint schemes namely Pearl White, Matte Blue, Gloss Black, and T Grey. Both bikes remain untouched in terms of mechanicals. Over the years, the styling of the two motorcycles has remained untouched and that is possibly one of the prime reasons why these are still selling in decent numbers across the country.

