Price hike alert! KTM RC 125, RC 390 get costlier in India by this much

While the KTM RC 125 goes up against the Yamaha YZF R15 V3, RC 390's direct rival is the TVS Apache RR 310. Here is how much more you need to pay now!

By:December 11, 2020 11:18 AM

 

KTM and Husqvarna bikes have recently gotten expensive in India. While the previous bit was about KTM streetfighters namely the KTM 200 Duke, 250 Duke and the 390 Duke getting costlier, the latest one is about the Austrian fully-faired offerings. The company has hiked the prices of RC 125 and RC 390 for the customers in India. Now digging into the details, the KTM RC 125 is now pricier by Rs 1,280. That said, the bike is now available at the dealerships for a price of Rs 1,61,101. On the other hand, the price hike for the KTM RC 390 is more significant. The Apache RR310 rivalling supersport has gotten expensive by Rs 3,537. With the latest price revision, the KTM RC 390 is now priced at Rs 2,56,917. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. The said price revisions are thankfully not as massive as the 390 Duke, the price of which got hiked by Rs 8,515 recently.

The latest price revision doesn’t bring with it any changes to the two motorcycles and with that being said, both, the KTM RC 125 and the RC 390 remain exactly the same as before. The RC 125 is a perfect supersport ticket to enter the KTM family while the RC 390 is for those who want better features and more power. The bodywork on the two bikes is the same and the only major visual difference is the paint schemes. While the RC 125 is powered by a 125cc, liquid-cooled motor developing 14.5 hp of power and 12 Nm of torque, the higher displacement RC 390 draws power from a 373cc unit that produces 42.3 hp and 35 Nm.

The two bikes get a six-speed transmission however, the RC 390 gets a slipper clutch as well. While the KTM RC 125 goes up against the Yamaha YZF R15 V3, RC 390’s direct rival, as already mentioned, is the TVS Apache RR 310. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

