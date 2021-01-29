Price hike alert! Jawa, Forty Two, Perak get costlier in India by this much

The latest price revision for Jawa, Forty Two and the Perak doesn't bring any changes to the bikes, both visual and mechanical. Here is how much more you have to pay now!

By:Updated: Jan 29, 2021 2:30 PM

 

Classic Legends has hiked the prices of all its three models namely Jawa, Forty Two and the Perak for the customers in India. The said price hike has been implemented across all variants of the said models. Now, digging the details, starting with the Jawa, first the single-channel ABS models. The black and grey colour options are now priced at Rs 1,76,151 compared to their previous price of Rs 1,73,164. Just like before, the Maroon colour is the priciest with its latest price being Rs 1,77,215 compared to the previous price of Rs 1,74,228. Now coming to the dual-channel ABS variants. The black and grey colours are now available for a price of Rs 1,85,093 compared to 1,82,106 that was the previous price. Similarly, the Maroon colour is now available for 1,86,157 as against 1,83,170 previously.

Talking of the second model in question – the Jawa Forty Two! Starting with the single-channel ABS variants, the Haley’s Teal and Starlight Blue colour options are available for a price of Rs 1,63,287 compared to the previous price of Rs 1,60,300. The Lumos Lime shade is now available for a price of Rs 1,67,151 compared to Rs 1,64,164 that was the previous price tag. On the other hand, Comet Red, Galactic Green and Nebula Blue colours are now priced at Rs 1,68,215 against Rs 1,65,228 previously.

Last but certainly not the least, the Jawa Perak that is available in a single variant and in a single colour option is now priced at Rs 1,97,487. The said Bobber was previously on sale in India for a price of Rs 1,94,500. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. As one can see, all the aforementioned models have gotten expensive by Rs 2,987. The latest price revision doesn’t bring any changes to the three bikes and hence, these remain the same as before, visually and mechanically.

Latest Auto News

