Price hike alert! Honda Livo, CD110 Dream now costlier in India by this much

The company hasn't stated a reason behind the price hike and rising input costs can be attributed to the same.

By:Updated: Jan 18, 2021 11:39 AM

 

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has hiked the prices of multiple products in the last few days and the company’s entry-level commuter bikes namely Livo and CD110 Dream are also a part of the same. Starting with the Livo, the bike is now available at the dealerships for a starting price of Rs 70,059 as compared to its previous price of Rs 69,502. That said, the price of this particular drum brake variant has risen by Rs 557. On the other hand, the Honda CD110 Dream can now be yours for a price of Rs 64,508. The said price is for the base drum brake variant and the same previously used to retail for a price of Rs 63,859.

Similarly, the disc brake variant of the CD110 Dream is now priced at Rs 65,508 as against its previous price of Rs 64,859. As one can see, both the variants of the BS6 Honda CD110 Dream have gotten expensive by Rs 649. As the price revision isn’t substantial this time, it should not affect the buying decision of the customers. As is the case most of the time, the latest price hike too, doesn’t bring any changes to the two bikes, which means that the BS6 Honda Livo and the CD110 Dream remain the same, both visually and mechanically.

The company hasn’t stated a reason behind the price hike and rising input costs can be attributed to the same. Apart from Honda, TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and Royal Enfield have also implemented an upward price revision across their product range in India. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 Tata Safari: What to expect from the Harrier-clothed 7-seater SUV

2021 Tata Safari: What to expect from the Harrier-clothed 7-seater SUV

Volkswagen to introduce all-new SUV in March before Taigun's launch: What to expect

Volkswagen to introduce all-new SUV in March before Taigun's launch: What to expect

Aston Martin DBX SUV launched: Lamborghini Urus rival price, features

Aston Martin DBX SUV launched: Lamborghini Urus rival price, features

Parking Smart: How contactless parking will revolutionize the parking system in India

Parking Smart: How contactless parking will revolutionize the parking system in India

Exclusive! Okinawa Dual electric scooter key details out: Launching on 21st January

Exclusive! Okinawa Dual electric scooter key details out: Launching on 21st January

Spinny sold 9,100+ used cars in 2020: Full-stack concept explained with benefits

Spinny sold 9,100+ used cars in 2020: Full-stack concept explained with benefits

Odysse Evoqis video review: Range, top speed, features

Odysse Evoqis video review: Range, top speed, features

Lumax to now focus maximum resources, investments on electronics division for EV transition

Lumax to now focus maximum resources, investments on electronics division for EV transition

Beware! Big fines for no seat belts at the rear and two-wheelers without rearview mirrors

Beware! Big fines for no seat belts at the rear and two-wheelers without rearview mirrors

Bridgestone V-Steel Mix M721 tyre launched: Claims 15 per cent extra life, higher fuel mileage

Bridgestone V-Steel Mix M721 tyre launched: Claims 15 per cent extra life, higher fuel mileage

Updated Skoda Superb launched: Price, new features, specs

Updated Skoda Superb launched: Price, new features, specs

BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 ditches Pirellis for Ceat tyres, here's why

BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 ditches Pirellis for Ceat tyres, here's why

Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance launched across 30+ cities: Easy steps to get a car loan online

Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance launched across 30+ cities: Easy steps to get a car loan online

Kia to launch seven new electric cars by 2027: First BEV and new design philosophy to unveil soon

Kia to launch seven new electric cars by 2027: First BEV and new design philosophy to unveil soon

Dacia Bigster concept unveiled: Could likely be the all-new Renault Duster 7-seater in India

Dacia Bigster concept unveiled: Could likely be the all-new Renault Duster 7-seater in India

Adar Poonawalla's car collection: A look at Serum CEO's luxury cars as COVID vaccine supply begins

Adar Poonawalla's car collection: A look at Serum CEO's luxury cars as COVID vaccine supply begins

January 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 2.2 lakh off on Mahindra Alturas, Scorpio, XUV300

January 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 2.2 lakh off on Mahindra Alturas, Scorpio, XUV300

Odisha-based HLW Cab starts services in Delhi-NCR: No surge pricing and other benefits listed!

Odisha-based HLW Cab starts services in Delhi-NCR: No surge pricing and other benefits listed!

Okinawa Dual electric scooter teased: Promises up to 80 km range, launch on 21 January

Okinawa Dual electric scooter teased: Promises up to 80 km range, launch on 21 January

5 bikes under Rs 3 lakh with GPS navigation: Hero Xpulse 200, TVS Apache RTR200 and more

5 bikes under Rs 3 lakh with GPS navigation: Hero Xpulse 200, TVS Apache RTR200 and more