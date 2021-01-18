Price hike alert! Honda Livo, CD110 Dream now costlier in India by this much

The company hasn't stated a reason behind the price hike and rising input costs can be attributed to the same.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has hiked the prices of multiple products in the last few days and the company’s entry-level commuter bikes namely Livo and CD110 Dream are also a part of the same. Starting with the Livo, the bike is now available at the dealerships for a starting price of Rs 70,059 as compared to its previous price of Rs 69,502. That said, the price of this particular drum brake variant has risen by Rs 557. On the other hand, the Honda CD110 Dream can now be yours for a price of Rs 64,508. The said price is for the base drum brake variant and the same previously used to retail for a price of Rs 63,859.

Similarly, the disc brake variant of the CD110 Dream is now priced at Rs 65,508 as against its previous price of Rs 64,859. As one can see, both the variants of the BS6 Honda CD110 Dream have gotten expensive by Rs 649. As the price revision isn’t substantial this time, it should not affect the buying decision of the customers. As is the case most of the time, the latest price hike too, doesn’t bring any changes to the two bikes, which means that the BS6 Honda Livo and the CD110 Dream remain the same, both visually and mechanically.

The company hasn’t stated a reason behind the price hike and rising input costs can be attributed to the same. Apart from Honda, TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and Royal Enfield have also implemented an upward price revision across their product range in India. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

