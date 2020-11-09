Price hike alert! BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi, FZS-Fi get costlier in India by this much

Both, the Yamaha FZ-Fi and FZS-Fi draw power from the same 149cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine mated to a five-speed transmission system. Here is how much you need to pay now after the latest price revision.

Yamaha Motor India has hiked the prices of its FZ-Fi and FZS-Fi models for the customers in the country here. Both these models now demand a premium of Rs 1,000 compared to their previous price tags. After the latest price revision, while the Yamaha FZ-Fi can now be yours for a price of Rs 1,02,700, the FZS-Fi will now set you back by Rs Rs 1,04,700 now. On the other hand, the Yamaha FZS-Fi dark night edition is now priced at Rs 1,07,700. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. The aforementioned price hike doesn’t bring any changes to the two motorcycles. Both, the Yamaha FZ-FI and the FZS-FI look quite muscular and get an all-LED headlamp along with an all-digital instrument cluster. The two bikes come fitted with a 13-litre fuel tank and get a single-piece seat.

Both, the Yamaha FZ-Fi and FZS-Fi draw power from the same 149cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine mated to a five-speed transmission system. The fuel-injected motor is good for developing 12 hp of power along with a peak torque of 13.6 Nm. Suspension duties are taken care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks along with a rear monoshock.

The Yamaha FZ-Fi and the FZS-Fi go up against the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar NS160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Hero Xtreme 160R and also, the Honda X-Blade in the naked 160cc streetfighter segment. As the price hike isn’t very much significant, it shouldn’t affect the buying decision of the customers. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

