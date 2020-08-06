Price hike alert! BS6 TVS Ntorq gets costlier in India by this much

The price hike has been implemented across all three variants of the TVS Ntorq. Here's how much more you need to pay along with the new variant wise ex-showroom prices of the scooter. More details below!

By:Published: August 6, 2020 11:18 AM

bs6 tvs ntorq race edition

TVS Motor Company has announced a price revision for its flagship 125cc scooter – Ntorq. The company has hiked the price of the scooter by Rs 1,000. The price revision has been implemented across all three variants of the TVS Ntorq 125. After the price increase, the TVS Ntorq 125 can now be yours for a starting of Rs 67,885 for the drum variant, Rs 71,885 for the front disc variant and Rs 74,365 for the Race Edition. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. This is the second price increment for the TVS Ntorq BS6 model since its launch. TVS Ntorq draws power from a 124.8cc, air-cooled engine that is good for churning out 9 hp of power while the peak torque output is rated at 10.5 Nm. The scooter comes with 12-inch alloy wheels and suspension duties are taken care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks upfront along with a rear monoshock.

The scooter comes to a halt with the help of drum brakes fitted at both ends and an optional front disc is also on offer for better stopping power. One of the biggest highlights of the TVS Ntorq 125 is a Bluetooth-enabled all-digital instrument cluster that lets you pair your smartphone with the scooter. In terms of features, there are plenty on the Ntorq as you get bits like charging socket, engine kill switch, boot light among many. The range-topping Race edition gets some additional features like full-LED headlamp and hazard lights.

The scooter tips the scales at 118 kg and has been fitted with a fuel tank having 5.8-litre capacity. The TVS Ntorq 125 goes up against the likes of Honda Grazia, Suzuki Burgman Street 125 and Hero Edge 125 in the segment. Stay tuned with us for more updates! Also, subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Nissan Magnite is true spirit of India on wheels, says future design director

Nissan Magnite is true spirit of India on wheels, says future design director

'Hyundai on WhatsApp' promises these benefits during car servicing: Registers over 1.2 million users

'Hyundai on WhatsApp' promises these benefits during car servicing: Registers over 1.2 million users

Aprilia Storm 125, Vespa scooters available with up to Rs 20,000 cashback in these states

Aprilia Storm 125, Vespa scooters available with up to Rs 20,000 cashback in these states

BMW 320d Sport returns in BS6 guise: C-class rival priced at Rs Rs 42.1 lakh

BMW 320d Sport returns in BS6 guise: C-class rival priced at Rs Rs 42.1 lakh

Ampere battery subscription makes Magnus Pro on-road price lower than ex-showroom: Here's how!

Ampere battery subscription makes Magnus Pro on-road price lower than ex-showroom: Here's how!

2020 KTM 250 Duke launched with 390-style LED headlamp: Prices revised

2020 KTM 250 Duke launched with 390-style LED headlamp: Prices revised

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol launched at a price of Rs 8.39 lakh: Rivals Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta!

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol launched at a price of Rs 8.39 lakh: Rivals Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta!

Thomas Schafer appointed as new Skoda Auto board chairman

Thomas Schafer appointed as new Skoda Auto board chairman

BS6 Jawa and Jawa Forty Two deliveries begin: 50% off on EMIs

BS6 Jawa and Jawa Forty Two deliveries begin: 50% off on EMIs

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, mileage, images

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, mileage, images

Toyota Urban Cruiser teased: Vitara Brezza based Venue, Sonet rival launch in festive season confirmed

Toyota Urban Cruiser teased: Vitara Brezza based Venue, Sonet rival launch in festive season confirmed

Nissan Magnite interior teased: Funky cabin looks better than Brezza, Nexon in pics

Nissan Magnite interior teased: Funky cabin looks better than Brezza, Nexon in pics

Cristiano Ronaldo buys world's most expensive car - 1600 hp Bugatti Centodieci

Cristiano Ronaldo buys world's most expensive car - 1600 hp Bugatti Centodieci

Hyundai Creta best-selling SUV in India again: Creta, Venue drive Hyundai sales in July

Hyundai Creta best-selling SUV in India again: Creta, Venue drive Hyundai sales in July

F1 2020: Hamilton wins dramatic British GP on three wheels as RedBull throw away victory

F1 2020: Hamilton wins dramatic British GP on three wheels as RedBull throw away victory

Royal Enfield total sales down 26 percent in July 2020 to 40,334 units

Royal Enfield total sales down 26 percent in July 2020 to 40,334 units

July 2020 bike, scooter sales: Activa, Shine help Honda sell over 3 lakh units

July 2020 bike, scooter sales: Activa, Shine help Honda sell over 3 lakh units

F1 2020: Record  breaking lap puts Hamilton on pole for British GP

F1 2020: Record  breaking lap puts Hamilton on pole for British GP

Audi RS Q8 super-SUV teased: Lamborghini Urus rival India launch soon

Audi RS Q8 super-SUV teased: Lamborghini Urus rival India launch soon

Exclusive: 60km range Techo Electra Saathi electric moped launched

Exclusive: 60km range Techo Electra Saathi electric moped launched