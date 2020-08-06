Price hike alert! BS6 TVS Ntorq gets costlier in India by this much

The price hike has been implemented across all three variants of the TVS Ntorq. Here's how much more you need to pay along with the new variant wise ex-showroom prices of the scooter. More details below!

TVS Motor Company has announced a price revision for its flagship 125cc scooter – Ntorq. The company has hiked the price of the scooter by Rs 1,000. The price revision has been implemented across all three variants of the TVS Ntorq 125. After the price increase, the TVS Ntorq 125 can now be yours for a starting of Rs 67,885 for the drum variant, Rs 71,885 for the front disc variant and Rs 74,365 for the Race Edition. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. This is the second price increment for the TVS Ntorq BS6 model since its launch. TVS Ntorq draws power from a 124.8cc, air-cooled engine that is good for churning out 9 hp of power while the peak torque output is rated at 10.5 Nm. The scooter comes with 12-inch alloy wheels and suspension duties are taken care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks upfront along with a rear monoshock.

The scooter comes to a halt with the help of drum brakes fitted at both ends and an optional front disc is also on offer for better stopping power. One of the biggest highlights of the TVS Ntorq 125 is a Bluetooth-enabled all-digital instrument cluster that lets you pair your smartphone with the scooter. In terms of features, there are plenty on the Ntorq as you get bits like charging socket, engine kill switch, boot light among many. The range-topping Race edition gets some additional features like full-LED headlamp and hazard lights.

The scooter tips the scales at 118 kg and has been fitted with a fuel tank having 5.8-litre capacity. The TVS Ntorq 125 goes up against the likes of Honda Grazia, Suzuki Burgman Street 125 and Hero Edge 125 in the segment. Stay tuned with us for more updates! Also, subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

