Price hike alert! BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V variant-wise figures listed

The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V draws power from a 197.95cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that is good for developing 20,5 hp of power along with 16.8 Nm of torque. Gearbox is a five-speed unit with a slipper clutch.

By:Updated: Oct 23, 2020 11:14 AM

 

TVS Motor Company has raised the prices of its popular 200cc naked streetfighter yet again! The company’s Apache RTR 200 4V BS6 was launched in a new more affordable single-channel ABS variant a few weeks back. As this happened right after the launch of the Honda Hornet 2.0, this can be seen as a move by the Hosur-based bike maker to give a tough fight to Honda’s street naked in terms of pricing. Now, after the latest price revision, the BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V single-channel ABS is priced at Rs 1,25,500 compared to its previous price of Rs 1,23,500. That said, the said variant sees a price increment of around Rs 2,000. On the other hand, the dual-channel ABS variant of the bike is now available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 1,30,050 against its previous sticker price of Rs 1,28,550. That said, the top-end variant of the Apache RTR 200 4V gets pricier by Rs 1,500.

Watch our 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V video review:

The latest price revision has nothing to do with any mechanical or visual changes on the motorcycle and having said that, the bike remains exactly the same as before. The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V draws power from a 197.95cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that is good for developing 20,5 hp of power along with 16.8 Nm of torque. Gearbox is a five-speed unit with a slipper clutch. In terms of prime features, the bike gets an all-digital instrument cluster with smartphone Bluetooth connectivity, all-LED headlamp and also, a dual-channel ABS.

As the Apache RTR 200 4V is one of the best selling motorcycles in the segment, the latest price hike shouldn’t affect the buying decision of the customers. However, the repeated price revisions have now resulted in a significant bump in the pricing, considering the launch price of the motorcycle. Previously, the price of the bike was raised in August 2020 by Rs 1,000 and before that, the motorcycle had gotten expensive in May 2020 by Rs 2,500.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Royal Enfield launches new riding jackets with KNOX armour at prices starting Rs 4,950

Royal Enfield launches new riding jackets with KNOX armour at prices starting Rs 4,950

Ashok Leyland Boss LX, LE trucks launched: 7% higher mileage, 30% longer service interval

Ashok Leyland Boss LX, LE trucks launched: 7% higher mileage, 30% longer service interval

BS6 180cc bikes you can buy today: Honda Hornet 2.0, Bajaj Pulsar 180F and more

BS6 180cc bikes you can buy today: Honda Hornet 2.0, Bajaj Pulsar 180F and more

India-made Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe launch on Nov 3: Cost down by this much

India-made Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe launch on Nov 3: Cost down by this much

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch on 6 November: Specs and expected price

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch on 6 November: Specs and expected price

Volkswagen management change: Ashish Gupta to succeed Steffen Knapp as Brand Director

Volkswagen management change: Ashish Gupta to succeed Steffen Knapp as Brand Director

Honda Unicorn gets a price hike: Pay this much more for Bajaj Pulsar 150 rival

Honda Unicorn gets a price hike: Pay this much more for Bajaj Pulsar 150 rival

Sony XAV-AX7000 car touchscreen infotainment review: Almost perfect!

Sony XAV-AX7000 car touchscreen infotainment review: Almost perfect!

Volkswagen India exports 500,000th car: Plans to export new made-for-India cars in near future

Volkswagen India exports 500,000th car: Plans to export new made-for-India cars in near future

Honds H'ness CB350 deliveries begin: Variants, key features, price & warranty, colour options

Honds H'ness CB350 deliveries begin: Variants, key features, price & warranty, colour options

Renault announces benefits worth upto Rs 70,000 on Duster, Kwid and Triber: Here's how to avail!

Renault announces benefits worth upto Rs 70,000 on Duster, Kwid and Triber: Here's how to avail!

Hummer is back! GMC unveils Hummer 'electric supertruck' that can drive diagonally

Hummer is back! GMC unveils Hummer 'electric supertruck' that can drive diagonally

Shift in consumer behaviour in favour of electric vehicles over the past year

Shift in consumer behaviour in favour of electric vehicles over the past year

Kia Sonet crosses 50,000 bookings in two months: Petrol variants most popular

Kia Sonet crosses 50,000 bookings in two months: Petrol variants most popular

Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV unveiled: Engine specs, features, details of Vitara Brezza, Sonet, Nexon rival!

Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV unveiled: Engine specs, features, details of Vitara Brezza, Sonet, Nexon rival!

Royal Enfield registers first ever win at American Flat Track championship with Twins FT

Royal Enfield registers first ever win at American Flat Track championship with Twins FT

Etrio Touro Max, Mini electric three-wheelers launched with these features: Lease plans and more detailed!

Etrio Touro Max, Mini electric three-wheelers launched with these features: Lease plans and more detailed!

Nissan Magnite 2020 Unveil Live: Expected On-Road Price, Images, Specs, Features, Color Variants, Mileage

Nissan Magnite 2020 Unveil Live: Expected On-Road Price, Images, Specs, Features, Color Variants, Mileage

Book a Honda Activa 6G, Shine and get up to Rs 11,000 off: Here's how!

Book a Honda Activa 6G, Shine and get up to Rs 11,000 off: Here's how!

Great News! Mercedes-AMG now to be Made in India: GLC 43 Coupe first localised model

Great News! Mercedes-AMG now to be Made in India: GLC 43 Coupe first localised model