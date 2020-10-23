Price hike alert! BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V variant-wise figures listed

The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V draws power from a 197.95cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that is good for developing 20,5 hp of power along with 16.8 Nm of torque. Gearbox is a five-speed unit with a slipper clutch.

TVS Motor Company has raised the prices of its popular 200cc naked streetfighter yet again! The company’s Apache RTR 200 4V BS6 was launched in a new more affordable single-channel ABS variant a few weeks back. As this happened right after the launch of the Honda Hornet 2.0, this can be seen as a move by the Hosur-based bike maker to give a tough fight to Honda’s street naked in terms of pricing. Now, after the latest price revision, the BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V single-channel ABS is priced at Rs 1,25,500 compared to its previous price of Rs 1,23,500. That said, the said variant sees a price increment of around Rs 2,000. On the other hand, the dual-channel ABS variant of the bike is now available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 1,30,050 against its previous sticker price of Rs 1,28,550. That said, the top-end variant of the Apache RTR 200 4V gets pricier by Rs 1,500.

Watch our 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V video review:

The latest price revision has nothing to do with any mechanical or visual changes on the motorcycle and having said that, the bike remains exactly the same as before. The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V draws power from a 197.95cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that is good for developing 20,5 hp of power along with 16.8 Nm of torque. Gearbox is a five-speed unit with a slipper clutch. In terms of prime features, the bike gets an all-digital instrument cluster with smartphone Bluetooth connectivity, all-LED headlamp and also, a dual-channel ABS.

As the Apache RTR 200 4V is one of the best selling motorcycles in the segment, the latest price hike shouldn’t affect the buying decision of the customers. However, the repeated price revisions have now resulted in a significant bump in the pricing, considering the launch price of the motorcycle. Previously, the price of the bike was raised in August 2020 by Rs 1,000 and before that, the motorcycle had gotten expensive in May 2020 by Rs 2,500.

