Price hike alert! BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V now costlier in India by this much

This is not the first time that the BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has seen a price revision in India. Compared to its launch price, the bike has now gotten costlier by Rs 3,000. Here is what must have led to this increase in pricing amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown along with what makes the bike one of the best in the 160cc streetfighter segment!

Amid the covid 19 lockdown, numerous manufacturers are implementing silent price hikes across their products possibly due to adverse market conditions and rising input costs. Now, the latest one to announce a price revision is TVS Motor Company. The Hosur-based manufacturer has updated the new prices of the BS6 Apache RTR 160 4V on its official website for India. This is not the first time that the company has raised the price of the said model after the launch of the BS6 version. Earlier, in the month of March 2020, the company hiked the price of the BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V by Rs 1,000. Now, very recently, the 160cc streetfighter is available with an increment of Rs 2,000 over its previous price tag. That said, since the time of its launch, the BS6 model has gotten expensive by Rs 3,000. BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is currently available for sale in two versions – drum and disc. With the latest price revision, while the drum brake version is now on sale at a price of Rs 1,02,950, the disc brake trim will set you back by Rs 1,06,000. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The BS6 compliant TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is powered by a 159.7cc, single cylinder, oil-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The engine is now good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 16hp and 14Nm. The new BS6 model gains not only a fresh styling but also some additional features. The bike now gets an all-LED headlamp with split design to offer better illumination in the dark. Apart from this, the bike now comes with GTT (Glide Through Technology) for better rideability and convenience in traffic.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is currently one of the best 160cc streetfighters on sale in India. Not only does the bike has an impressive power output but it also pleases in the ride and handling department. Our couple of comparison reviews have revealed in the past that the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is way better than some of its prime rivals and is certainly a high on value for money product.

In other news, TVS is currently prepping up to launch the new BS6 compliant versions of the Scooty Zest 110 and Victor. Expect these two to be launched in India in the coming weeks. Keep watching this space for more such automotive content. Also, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel in case you still haven’t.

