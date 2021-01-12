Price hike alert! BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 get costlier by this much

The price hike for the BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 has nothing to do with any changes to the two models. This means that the 650 twins remain the same as before, both visually and mechanically.

Updated: Jan 12, 2021 12:31 PM

 

The price hike for two-wheelers continues and this trend hasn’t stopped with the onset of the new year 2021. Royal Enfield has recently announced an upward price revision for its current flagship models namely Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. The price hike is a bit substantial this time but even after this, the Royal Enfield 650 twins remain high value for money bikes in the middleweight segment. Starting with the Interceptor 650, the Mark Three, Orange Crush and Silver Spectre colour options are now available at the dealerships for a price of Rs 2,69,764. That said, the price of these shades has risen by Rs 3,009 as these previously used to retail for a price of Rs 2,66,755. Similarly, Ravishing Red and Baker Express colour options are now priced at Rs 2,77,732 compared to their previous price of Rs 2,74,643 and hence, these get costlier by Rs 3,089.

Last but certainly not the least, the most premium-looking shade of the lot – the Glitter and Dust shade is now priced at Rs 2,91,007 as against its previous price of Rs 2,87,787 and hence, sees an increment by Rs 3,220. On the other hand, the price of the BS6 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 now starts at Rs 2,85,680 with Ventura Blue and Black Magic colour options. As these were earlier priced at Rs 2,82,513, the price hike, in this case, is Rs 3,167. Similarly, Ice Queen and Dr Mayhem shades are now available at the outlets for Rs 2,93,648 as against their previous price tag of Rs 2,90,401 and hence, these see an upward price revision of Rs 3,247.

Last, Mr Clean colour option gets dearer by Rs 3,379 and has now been priced at Rs 3,06,923 compared to its previous price of Rs 3,03,544. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom. The price hike has nothing to do with any changes to the two models, which means that the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 remain the same as before, both visually and mechanically. Stay tuned for more updates!

