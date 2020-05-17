Price hike alert! BS6 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 now costlier in India by this much

Before the Bullet 350, Royal Enfield had also increased the prices of the Himalayan and Classic 350.

By:Updated: May 17, 2020 1:49:08 PM

 

After the BS6 Classic 350, Royal Enfield has increased the prices of the BS6 Bullet 350 range for the Indian customers. The company has not stated any reason behind the hike in price and has silently updated the figures on its official website for India. Now going into the details, the Bullet 350 EFi Black and Bullet 350 EFi Forest Green that used to be priced at Rs 1,27,750 can now be yours for Rs 1,30,505. On the other hand, the Bullet X 350 EFi Silver and Bullet X 350 EFi Onyx Black are currently priced at Rs 1,24,338 against the previous tag of Rs 1,21,583.

Last but certainly not the least, the Bullet X 350 ES Jet Black, Bullet X 350 ES Regal Red and Bullet X 350 ES Royal Blue are now available at the dealerships at a price of Rs 1,39,949 compared to the previous price of Rs 1,37,194. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, Delhi.  As one can see, the company has hiked the prices of all variants and color options of the BS6 Bullet by Rs 2,755. There are no visual or mechanical changes done to the motorcycle. A similar price hike has also been implemented on the BS6 Classic 350 and the BS6 Himalayan in recent days.

Powering the new BS6 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 range is a 346cc,single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The engine is good for churning out 19.1hp of power along with 28Nm of torque. In other news, Royal Enfield will be coming up with the Meteor 350 post the ongoing lockdown. The bike that is believed to be the Thunderbird replacement was leaked a few days back along with the prices and a glimpse of the optional accessories that will come along. More details on the Meteor 350 will be out soon, so keep watching this space for all the action.

Stay tuned for more updates.

