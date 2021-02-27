Price hike alert! BS6 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets costlier for the second time in 2021

The price hike for the BS6 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is more substantial this time and ranges from Rs 3,100 to Rs 3,500 across all variants.

The year 2021 started with multiple manufacturers hiking the prices of their vehicles. Royal Enfield was one of them that raised the prices of the Bullet 350 range in the first month of the year. Now, very recently, the Chennai-based manufacturer has increased the prices of the said model again and the upward price revision is more substantial this time. When the Bullet 350 was launched in its BS6 guise, it used to demand a starting price of Rs 1.21 lakh and now, after multiple price hikes, the bike has gotten costlier by Rs 9,000 cumulatively. That said, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 price in India currently starts at Rs 1.30 lakh. The company has recently hiked the prices of the variants roughly in the range of Rs 3,100 to Rs 3,500.

That said, in order to be precise, the BS6 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 standard with Bullet Silver and Onyx Black colour options that was earlier priced at Rs 1,27,094 is now available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 1,30,228. That said, the entry level trim of the Bullet 350 has gotten expensive by Rs 3,134. Similarly, the Black and Forest Green shades are now priced at Rs 1,36,502 against its previous price tag of Rs 1,33,261 and hence, witness an increment of Rs 3,241. Last, but certainly not the least, the BS6 Bullet 350 ES (Electric Start) now costs Rs 1,46,152 compared to its previous price tag of Rs 1,42,705.

That said, the range-topping variant of the Bullet 350 has received the maximum price hike at Rs 3,447. The latest price hike, just like before, doesn’t bring with it any changes to the motorcycle, both visually and mechanically and hence, the Bullet 350 BS6 stays the same as before. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our official YouTube channel in case you still haven’t.

