Price hike alert! BS6 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 now costlier in India by this much

The Harley-Davidson Iron 883 BS6 draws power from an 883cc, V-twin, air-cooled motor that is good for generating 70Nm of peak torque. In typical Harley-Davidson fashion, the company hasn't revealed the power output od this motorcycle. Here is how much more you need to pay now!

By:Updated: Jun 20, 2020 6:10 PM

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown/Unlock 1.0, a lot of manufacturers have announced price hike for their respective products. Now the very latest example comes from the renowned American bike maker Harley-Davidson that has raised the price of Iron 883 in India. The cruiser that belongs to the Sportster family was previously priced at Rs 9.26 lakh. Now, the company has increased the price of the said model by Rs 12,000. With the latest price revision, the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 BS6 can now be yours for a price of Rs 9.38 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). In terms of design, the bike gets a rounded headlamp upfront along with a peanut-shaped fuel tank, single saddle and chopped off fenders that add to the bobber appeal. Moreover, the bike comes with an all-black styling, all thanks to which it certainly looks like a badass machine and it appeals to people having a good taste of Bobbers, especially youngsters.

The Harley-Davidson Iron 883 BS6 is powered by an 883cc, V-twin, air-cooled engine that is good for producing a torque of 70Nm. In typical Harley fashion, the company hasn’t revealed the power output of this motorcycle. The suspension system comprises of 39mm Showa telescopic forks upfront along with and preload adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear. The bike gets disc brakes at both ends and ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is a part of the package as standard.

Considering the price of the motorcycle, the hike of Rs 12,000 shouldn’t worry the potential owners of the Iron 883 much. The BS6 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 rubs shoulders against the likes of the Triumph Speed Twin, and also the Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer in the segment. Stay tuned with us for more such updates. Also, for the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official YouTube channel. Also, stay home and stay safe amid the current Covid-19 situation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Price hike alert! BS6 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 now costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! BS6 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 now costlier in India by this much

Turtle Wax enters India with wide range of car, bike care products: Wax polish, rust remover & more!

Turtle Wax enters India with wide range of car, bike care products: Wax polish, rust remover & more!

2019/20 Formula E season resumes: Three double-headers at Tempelhof Airport, Berlin in August

2019/20 Formula E season resumes: Three double-headers at Tempelhof Airport, Berlin in August

This Mahindra Bolero with a portable toilet will put many expensive vanity vans to shame

This Mahindra Bolero with a portable toilet will put many expensive vanity vans to shame

How to rent a car during lockdown: Sanitised, self-drive option from Avis India experienced

How to rent a car during lockdown: Sanitised, self-drive option from Avis India experienced

Continental appoints Christoph Falk-Gierlinger as MD, Engineering Services: To focus on electrification

Continental appoints Christoph Falk-Gierlinger as MD, Engineering Services: To focus on electrification

Triumph Motorcycles introduces its first e-bike as UK prepares for surge in bicycle use amid COVID

Triumph Motorcycles introduces its first e-bike as UK prepares for surge in bicycle use amid COVID

Royal Enfield unveils ‘Kamala’: Continental GT650 custom-built as vintage racer with bare metal skin

Royal Enfield unveils ‘Kamala’: Continental GT650 custom-built as vintage racer with bare metal skin

Triumph Tiger 900 range launched in India at Rs 13.7 lakh: To rival BMW F 850 GS, Honda Africa Twin

Triumph Tiger 900 range launched in India at Rs 13.7 lakh: To rival BMW F 850 GS, Honda Africa Twin

Renault Captur likely discontinued in India: This car is now the flagship Renault model here

Renault Captur likely discontinued in India: This car is now the flagship Renault model here

India will be global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles in five years: Nitin Gadkari

India will be global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles in five years: Nitin Gadkari

LuxeCamper motorhomes to offer an impressive trail experience with social distance: Here's how!

LuxeCamper motorhomes to offer an impressive trail experience with social distance: Here's how!

2021 Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule design edition unveiled with new dual-tone exterior & features

2021 Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule design edition unveiled with new dual-tone exterior & features

Unlock 1.0: Okinawa sells 1000+ electric scooters within a month of lockdown being eased

Unlock 1.0: Okinawa sells 1000+ electric scooters within a month of lockdown being eased

Ather introduces smartphone-like dark mode update for its 450 electric scooter

Ather introduces smartphone-like dark mode update for its 450 electric scooter

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat variant launched at Rs 79,091: New features and neon colour accents

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat variant launched at Rs 79,091: New features and neon colour accents

Avis India kicks off pick & drop shuttle service for office-goers with new sanitization protocols

Avis India kicks off pick & drop shuttle service for office-goers with new sanitization protocols

BMW India launches service & maintenance packages: 10-year service, unlimited repair mileage & more

BMW India launches service & maintenance packages: 10-year service, unlimited repair mileage & more

Drop-dead gorgeous Ducati Superleggera V4 production begins: What makes Ducati's flagship special!

Drop-dead gorgeous Ducati Superleggera V4 production begins: What makes Ducati's flagship special!

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios price hiked: Cost increased by this much

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios price hiked: Cost increased by this much