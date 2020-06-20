Price hike alert! BS6 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 now costlier in India by this much

The Harley-Davidson Iron 883 BS6 draws power from an 883cc, V-twin, air-cooled motor that is good for generating 70Nm of peak torque. In typical Harley-Davidson fashion, the company hasn't revealed the power output od this motorcycle. Here is how much more you need to pay now!

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown/Unlock 1.0, a lot of manufacturers have announced price hike for their respective products. Now the very latest example comes from the renowned American bike maker Harley-Davidson that has raised the price of Iron 883 in India. The cruiser that belongs to the Sportster family was previously priced at Rs 9.26 lakh. Now, the company has increased the price of the said model by Rs 12,000. With the latest price revision, the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 BS6 can now be yours for a price of Rs 9.38 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). In terms of design, the bike gets a rounded headlamp upfront along with a peanut-shaped fuel tank, single saddle and chopped off fenders that add to the bobber appeal. Moreover, the bike comes with an all-black styling, all thanks to which it certainly looks like a badass machine and it appeals to people having a good taste of Bobbers, especially youngsters.

The Harley-Davidson Iron 883 BS6 is powered by an 883cc, V-twin, air-cooled engine that is good for producing a torque of 70Nm. In typical Harley fashion, the company hasn’t revealed the power output of this motorcycle. The suspension system comprises of 39mm Showa telescopic forks upfront along with and preload adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear. The bike gets disc brakes at both ends and ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is a part of the package as standard.

Considering the price of the motorcycle, the hike of Rs 12,000 shouldn’t worry the potential owners of the Iron 883 much. The BS6 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 rubs shoulders against the likes of the Triumph Speed Twin, and also the Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer in the segment. Stay tuned with us for more such updates. Also, for the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official YouTube channel. Also, stay home and stay safe amid the current Covid-19 situation.

