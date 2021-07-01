Price hike alert! Benelli Leoncino 500 scrambler now costlier in India by this much

With the launch of the BS6 model, the Benelli Leoncino 500 had witnessed a price cut of Rs 20,000.

Benelli India has recently announced a price revision for its multiple products and one of them is the Leoncino 500 scrambler. After the latest price revision, the Leoncino 500 is now available at the showrooms across India for a starting price of Rs 4.70 lakh (ex-showroom). When the bike was launched in its BS6 guise, there was a price cut of Rs 20,000 compared to the outgoing BS4 model and hence, arrived with a price tag of Rs 4.6 lakh. That said, the Leoncino 500 has now gotten more expensive by Rs 10,000 than before. With the above equation, after the price hike, the Benelli Leoncino 500 is still Rs 10,000 cheaper compared to the BS4 model.

Watch Video | Honda CB350RS Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The recent price hike doesn’t bring with it any changes to the bike, which means that the Leoncino 500 remains the same as before, both visually and mechanically. The BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500 is powered by the same 500cc, twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that develops 47.5 hp of power along with 46 Nm of torque. Having said that, the company has managed to keep the figures the same as the previous BS4 model. Gearbox also continues to be a six-speed unit. The Leoncino 500 gets 17-inch alloy wheels shod with 120/70 front and 160/60 section rear tyres. Suspension duties are taken care of with the help of 50mm upside-down front forks along with a pre-load adjustable rear monoshock.

The bike comes to a halt with the help of twin 320mm disc brakes upfront along with a single 260mm disc at the rear paired to a dual-channel switchable ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). The BS6 compliant Leoncino 500 comes with a 3-Year Unlimited Kilometer Warranty as standard. Stay tuned for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.