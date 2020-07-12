Price hike alert! Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS6 now costlier in India by this much

The sharp and aggressive styling of the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 has remained unchanged for years now and it is one of the reasons behind its success in the market. Here is how much more you need to pay now to own the bike.

The price hikes for two-wheelers in India are just refusing to stop! This time around, Bajaj Auto has increased the price of the NS200 BS6 for the customers in India. The Pune-based manufacturer has hiked the price of its 200cc streetfighter by Rs 999. That said, after the price revision, the bike can now be yours for Rs 1,29,530. Previously, the bike was on sale at a price of Rs 1,28,531. Prices mentioned, ex-showroom, Delhi. The exact reason for the price hike is currently unknown. This is the second price hike for the bike within just two months. Previously, in May, Bajaj Pulsar NS200 price in India was hiked by almost Rs 3,500. The price hike for the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 has nothing to do with any changes on the bike. The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS6 is powered by a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel-injected motor is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 24 hp and 18 Nm.

Suspension set up for the Pulsar NS200 comprises conventional telescopic forks upfront along with a monoshock at the rear. The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS6 tips the scales at 156 kg and has been fitted with a 12-litre fuel tank. The sharp and aggressive styling of the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 has remained unchanged for years now and it is one of the reasons behind its success in the market. Prime features of the bike include LED position lamps and tail lamps along with a digital-analog instrument cluster.

The motorcycle also gets clip-on handlebars and split step-up seats in the favour of sporty ergonomics. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 challenges the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Hero Xtreme 200R in the naked 200cc streetfighter segment. The bike is currently available for sale in four colour options of Red, Black, Yellow and White.

