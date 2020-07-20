Price hike alert! Bajaj Pulsar 150 BS6 now costlier in India by this much

Bajaj Pulsar 150 BS6 price in India has been hiked very recently due to unknown reasons. Here is how much the best-selling Pulsar will cost now. The price hike doesn't bring with it any changes to the motorcycle.

Bajaj Auto has now hiked the prices of its best-selling model – Pulsar 150 for the Indian customers. The BS6 model that was launched in India earlier this year is now priced at Rs 97,958 in comparison to its previous price tag of Rs 96,960 (ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 BS6 is now dearer by Rs 1,025. The Pune-based manufacturer has not stated any exact reason behind this hike in price, however, the adverse market conditions at the moment along with the rising input costs might have compelled Bajaj to go for a price revision. Bajaj Pulsar 150 has been the segment leader for years now primarily due to the fact that the core design language has remained intact and that has certainly worked wonders in terms of sales.

Upfront, the bike comes with twin pilot lamps and at the sides, the sporty appeal is further enhanced by the extended fuel tank shrouds along with sharp side body panels. The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 also comes with revised graphics that make the bike look more upmarket and premium. Braking on the Bajaj Pulsar 150 BS6 is taken care of with the help of a single 260mm disc brake upfront along with a 130mm drum brake at the rear, paired to a single-channel ABS.

As far as suspension is concerned, the set up comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with twin spring shock absorbers for the rear. Powering the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 is a 149.5cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission system, developing 14 hp of power and 13 Nm of torque. The price hike doesn’t bring with it any changes to the motorcycle. That said, the engine specs and features remain the same as before.

