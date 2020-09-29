Price hike alert! Bajaj Pulsar 125, Pulsar 150 get costlier in India by this much

All variants of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 and the Pulsar 150 have gotten expensive by Rs 128. The price hike doesn't bring with it any changes to the two bikes. That said, the said models continue to remain exactly the same both. in terms of visuals as well as mechanicals.

By:Updated: Sep 29, 2020 2:42 PM

 

Bajaj Auto has raised the prices of its two motorcycle models in the Indian market. The two bikes in question are the Bajaj Pulsar 125 and the Pulsar 150. Thankfully, the price increment this time isn’t a substantial one and hence, the same shouldn’t affect the buying decision of the customers. Last time, the Bajaj Pulsar range saw an upward price revision of around Rs 1,000 in the month of July 2020. After the latest price revision, Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon price in India now starts at Rs 71,123 compared to its previous figure of Rs 70,995. On the other hand, the disc variant is now priced at Rs 75,923 compared to its previous price of Rs 75,795. Last, the split seat trim is now available at the dealerships for a price of Rs 79,219 against the previous tag of Rs 79,091.

Now moving on to the bigger Pulsar 150, which happens to be the best-selling model in the Pulsar family, the price now starts at Rs 91,130 with the Neon variant, compared to the previous price tag of Rs 91,002. The standard variant is now available at the dealerships for a price of Rs 98,086 against its previous price of Rs 97,958. Last but certainly not the least, the twin disc trim will now set you back by Rs 1,01,984 against Rs 1,01,837. All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom, Delhi. As one can see, all variants of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 and the Pulsar 150 have gotten expensive by Rs 128.

The price hike doesn’t bring with it any changes to the two bikes. That said, the said models continue to remain the same both, in terms of visuals as well as mechanicals. As already mentioned, as the price hike is quite minimal, it shouldn’t affect the buying decision of the prospective buyers. The reason behind the hike, like always remains unknown. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest Auto News

