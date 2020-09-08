Price hike alert! Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 now costlier in India by this much

The latest price hike for the Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 has nothing to do with any changes to the bike. This means that the motorcycle remains the same in terms of features, engine and everything else. More details here!

Bajaj Dominar 400 is one motorcycle that has undergone numerous price hikes during its life cycle in under five years. Now very recently, the Pune based-manufacturer has made the bike costlier again by Rs 1,507. After the latest price revision, the Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 price in India is currently Rs 1,96,258. Previously, the bike was priced at Rs 1,94,751 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi) after its first price hike after the launch of the BS6 model. The price hike has nothing to do with any changes to the bike. This means that the Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 remains the same in terms of features, engine and everything else. Talking of prime features, the Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 gets an all-LED headlamp, digital split instrument cluster and a comfortable seat that certainly helps in long-distance touring.

The motorcycle is powered by a 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel-injected engine develops a maximum power of 39.4 hp while the peak torque output is rated at 35 Nm. The bike tips the scales at 187 kg and has been fitted with a 13-litre fuel tank. Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 gets inverted forks upfront along with a rear monoshock.

The Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 goes up against the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan, KTM 250 Duke and also, Suzuki Gixxer 250 in terms of pricing. The Dominar 400 BS6 is one good option for touring, especially if you are looking for a mile muncher under Rs 2 lakh. However, if the constant price hike continues for the Dominar 400, then it won’t be too long before the bike might lose its ‘value for money’ tag. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

