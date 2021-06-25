Price hike alert! 2021 Benelli TRK502, TRK 502X now costlier in India by this much

Despite the latest price hike, the Benelli TRK 502 range still undercuts its prime rivals by a minimum of Rs 2 lakh. All details here.

By:Updated: Jun 25, 2021 2:17 PM

 

Benelli India has recently hiked the prices of its middleweight adventure tourers – TRK 502 and the TRK 502X. The two models had received a significant Rs 30,000 price cut while these were launched in their BS6 guise. That said, the Benelli TRK 502 and the TRK 502X have been high on value-for-money ADVs in their segment, undercutting their rivals by a minimum of Rs 2 lakh. Coming back to the price hike, the company has now increased the price of both these models and all their colour options by Rs 6,000. Looking at the new equation, the TRK 502 and TRK 502X still remain budget-friendly ADVs considering the segment in which these are positioned.

Watch Video | Honda CB500X Review:

After the latest price hike, the new BS6 Benelli TRK 502 in Grey shade is now available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 4,85,900. On the other hand, the said model in White and Red colours is now priced at Rs 4,95,900. Now, speaking of the off-road biased model – the Benelli TRK 502X, this one is now priced at Rs 5,25,900 in Grey paint scheme. Similarly, if you go for either the White or the Red colour option, you will now have to shell out Rs 5,35,900. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom. It has to be noted that the latest price hike doesn’t bring with it any changes to the two bikes and hence, both these remain the same as before, both visually and mechanically.

With that being said, the Benelli TRK 502 and the TRK 502X are still powered by a 500cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission, churning out 47.5 hp of power and 46 Nm of torque. Benelli TRK 502 range primarily rubs shoulders against the likes of the Honda CB500X, Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT and also, the Kawasaki Versys 650 in the segment. We will soon be bringing a detailed comparison review of the Benelli TRK 502 and the Honda CB500X, so keep watching this space for all the action.

