Price hike alert! 2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom now costlier in India by this much

The new 2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom BS6 draws power from a 1,202 cc, V-Twin Evolution engine that is good for developing a maximum torque output of 96 Nm at 3,500 rpm. The air-cooled motor is fuel injected and is mated to a six-speed transmission system.

By:Updated: Jun 24, 2020 10:43 AM

The new 2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom BS6 price in India has been raised very recently, After the price revision, the bike now retails at a starting of Rs 10.89 lakh. That said, the company has raised the price of the motorcycle by Rs 12,000 as previously, the 1200 Custom was on sale at a starting price of Rs 10.77 lakh. On the other hand, the dual-tone colour versions of the said model are on sale currently at a price of Rs Rs 11.25 lakh (prices mentioned are ex-showroom India). The company hasn’t stated any specific reason behind the price hike but adverse market conditions and rising input costs might have compelled the brand to implement the price revision. The price hike doesn’t bring any changes to the motorcycle. In terms of design and appearance, the 2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom BS6 gets an old-school traditional cruiser design with chopped fenders, tall handlebar and a retro-looking single-pod semi-digital instrument console. The 2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom BS6 is powered by a 1,202 cc air-cooled, V-Twin Evolution engine that is good for generating a maximum torque output of 96 Nm at 3,500 rpm.

The engine is fuel injected and is paired to a six-speed gearbox. The bike tips the scales at 268 kg and gets chunky 130 section front and 150 section rear tyres. Stopping power is delivered with the help of a single disc brake at both ends and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as a standard part of the package. Despite its heavy weight, the bike is quite easy to ride for almost all kinds of riders, all thanks to its low seat height of  725 mm. The bike has been fitted with a 17-litre fuel tank.

Apart from the 2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom, the company has also raised the prices of the Iron 883 BS6. The latter can now be yours for a price of Rs 9.37 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and this one too has received a hike of Rs 12,000. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For more, subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Price hike alert! 2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom now costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! 2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom now costlier in India by this much

Suzuki explains new and safer sales model: To focus on electric two-wheelers when 'buyers are ready'

Suzuki explains new and safer sales model: To focus on electric two-wheelers when 'buyers are ready'

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG: 5 key features and 31.2 km/kg fuel-efficiency!

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG: 5 key features and 31.2 km/kg fuel-efficiency!

Tata Motors cars, SUVs, concepts that fizzled out but could be a hit in 2020

Tata Motors cars, SUVs, concepts that fizzled out but could be a hit in 2020

Porsche Cayenne recalled in India: Possible fuel leak and few other safety hazards

Porsche Cayenne recalled in India: Possible fuel leak and few other safety hazards

2020 Honda City production begins: Launch timeline, expected prices

2020 Honda City production begins: Launch timeline, expected prices

Jawa Kommuniti Kustoms contest winners announced: Internship at Jawa and more rewards!

Jawa Kommuniti Kustoms contest winners announced: Internship at Jawa and more rewards!

Audi RS7 bookings open in India: Porsche Panamera super saloon rival launch soon

Audi RS7 bookings open in India: Porsche Panamera super saloon rival launch soon

Apple WWDC 2020: What the new iPhone iOS 14 means for CarPlay: Key new features explained

Apple WWDC 2020: What the new iPhone iOS 14 means for CarPlay: Key new features explained

India-bound Jaguar i-Pace electric SUV updated: Range, features, specs

India-bound Jaguar i-Pace electric SUV updated: Range, features, specs

Tesla Cybertruck as police car, ambulance, pizza delivery and coastguard! Reimagined in eight avatars

Tesla Cybertruck as police car, ambulance, pizza delivery and coastguard! Reimagined in eight avatars

Kia Sonet's new gearbox could spell problems for AMTs: Launch around October with many segment-first features

Kia Sonet's new gearbox could spell problems for AMTs: Launch around October with many segment-first features

Hyundai, Kia, LG Chem ready to invest in electric vehicle start-ups: How to participate

Hyundai, Kia, LG Chem ready to invest in electric vehicle start-ups: How to participate

Next-gen Kia Carnival to get an impressively styled display, new features: Interior images leaked!

Next-gen Kia Carnival to get an impressively styled display, new features: Interior images leaked!

BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG launched at starting price of Rs 4.84 lakh: Available in four variants

BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG launched at starting price of Rs 4.84 lakh: Available in four variants

Hero Splendor iSmart 110 drum brake variant launched: CD110 Dream rival price, specs, features

Hero Splendor iSmart 110 drum brake variant launched: CD110 Dream rival price, specs, features

BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder Edition introduced: Custom built look straight from factory

BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder Edition introduced: Custom built look straight from factory

Mahindra Sarpanch Plus tractor launched in Maharashtra: Price, power, warranty

Mahindra Sarpanch Plus tractor launched in Maharashtra: Price, power, warranty

BMW Group unveils new logo in India: Brief evolution of BMW logos since 1917

BMW Group unveils new logo in India: Brief evolution of BMW logos since 1917

Hyundai India and ICICI Bank offering finance options for Click to Buy online car buying

Hyundai India and ICICI Bank offering finance options for Click to Buy online car buying