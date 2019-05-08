Premium two-wheeler buyers now more concerned towards fuel economy: 2019 JD Power 2WAPEAL

The findings of the 2019 J.D. Power 2019 India Two-Wheeler Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (2WAPEAL) Study shows that an increase in petrol prices has resulted in owners of upper executive and premium motorcycles placing more importance on fuel economy when determining their product satisfaction. Amongst the factors that the study measures, upper executive motorcycle owners singled out fuel economy as the factor with the highest relative importance. The study further added that the emphasis on fuel economy cited by this group of owners is highest amongst all two-wheeler segments. Additionally, the relative importance assigned to this factor by premium motorcycle owners has increased to a level similar to those for other two-wheeler segments.

The 2019 India Two-Wheeler Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (2WAPEAL) Study is based on evaluations from 8,826 owners who purchased a new two-wheeler vehicle between March 2018 and October 2018. The study includes 85 two-wheeler models from nine makes. The study was fielded from September 2018 to December 2018 in 45 cities across India. The study is a key industry benchmark that measures how gratifying a new two-wheeler is to own and ride during the first two to six months of ownership. The study examines 34 attributes across six performance categories (in alphabetical order): control switches/ locks; engine and transmission; fuel economy; looks and styling; ride and handling; and seats.

The study also finds that the greater emphasis on fuel economy is largely due to an increase in fuel prices. While owners of upper executive and premium motorcycles this year obtain similar fuel mileage as the previous year, they report an 18% increase in monthly expenditure on fuel.

The key findings of the 2019 JD Power 2WAPEAL study include:

Fuel economy underperforms especially amongst scooter owners: While fuel economy is the lowest-performing factor across all two-wheeler segments, satisfaction scores among owners in the two scooter segments (executive and upper executive) are the lowest in the two-wheeler segments.

Initial quality has a strong influence: Satisfaction amongst owners who have not experienced any initial quality problems with their two-wheeler during ownership is 36 points higher than amongst those who have experienced a problem (786 vs. 750, respectively, on a 1,000-point scale).

Explanation of features and benefits improve APEAL score: Overall satisfaction amongst owners who received an explanation about vehicle features and benefits during the delivery process (88%) averages 41 points higher than amongst those who did not receive the same (773 vs. 732, respectively).

Strong correlation between APEAL score and loyalty and advocacy intentions: Among highly satisfied owners (APEAL score of 872 or higher), 75% say they “definitely will” recommend their purchased model and 56% “definitely will” repurchase the same make. In contrast, among highly dissatisfied owners (APEAL score of 695 or lower), just 39% say they “definitely will” recommend their vehicle model and 25% “definitely will” repurchase the same brand.

Award recipient segments include scooters (executive and upper executive) and motorcycles (economy, executive, upper executive and premium). Here are the segment wise rankings:

Honda Activa I ranks highest in the executive scooter segment with a score of 806 index points.

Honda Grazia ranks highest in the upper executive scooter segment with 778 index points.

TVS Victor ranks highest in the economy motorcycle segment with 789 index points.

Honda CB 125 Shine SP ranks highest in the executive motorcycle segment with 779 index points.

Yamaha FZ/ FZS ranks highest in the upper executive motorcycle segment with 820 index points.

Yamaha YZF R15 ranks highest in the premium motorcycle segment with 812 index points.