Pre-bookings to open for 2020 BS6 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS on 1st September: Launch soon

To book a G 310 R or G 310 GS pre-launch, customers can visit any BMW Motorrad dealership or fill up an inquiry form online at www.bmw-motorrad.in. Deliveries will be done on a first come first serve basis.

By:Published: August 29, 2020 3:58 PM

Pre launch bookings BMW G 310 R

BMW Motorrad India has announced that pre-launch bookings for the new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS will be opened on 1st September 2020 followed by a launch soon thereafter. The two are the largest contributor to BMW Motorrad’s sales in India with a share of over 85% in yearly sales. To book the motorcycles, customers can visit any BMW Motorrad dealership or fill up an inquiry form online at the company official website bmw-motorrad.in.

All BMW Motorrad motorcycles come with a standard warranty for three years or unlimited km and the option to extend the warranty to the fourth and fifth year, along with roadside assistance. Moreover, BMW Financial Services India will offer customised financial solutions including pre-approved loans.

The 2020 BMW 310 twins will come with styling upgrades that could include a contrast colour on the frame as seen in the teaser and LED headlamps for both. The two will continue to be powered by the same engine with similar power and torque output as before at 34 hp and 28 Nm but with the BS6 emissions standard upgrade, the powertrain could offer better refinement than before.

BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS so far retailed at Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 3.49 lakh, respectively. With the upgrades to the 2020 models, expect a hike in price.

Also read: BMW Motorrad opts out of Intermot, EICMA: ‘Planning uncertainty due to corona pandemic’

Pre-launch bookings can be made through BMW Motorrad’s authorised dealer network across India, namely Delhi (Lutyens Motorrad), Mumbai (Navnit Motors), Pune (Bavaria Motors), Chennai (KUN Motorrad), Bengaluru (Tusker Motorrad), Ahmedabad (Gallops Autohaus), Kochi (EVM Autokraft), Hyderabad (JSP Motorrad), Indore (Munich Motors), Lucknow (Speed Motors), Chandigarh (Krishna Automobiles), Jaipur (Pratap Motorrad), Raipur (Munich Motors), Cuttack (OSL Prestige) and Ranchi (Titanium Autos).

Refined, redefined and reenergized, the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are now back in new BS-VI compliant variants. With the pre-launch bookings, customers have a chance to secure the purchase ahead of the launch and be the first in the world to ride these new bikes on the roads, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said.

