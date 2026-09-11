Power Plates: Pit Stop Kharu: Himalayan punch, Ladakhi lunch

Riding the muscular Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 to a women-led vegetarian restaurant near Leh

Before Bruce Lee, sheer size dictated power. But Lee proved that lean, muscular precision beats brute force. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 operates on a similar philosophy. You don’t need a 1,000cc-plus Ducati or Triumph to enjoy long rides when a 452cc single-cylinder can deliver that level of punch 90% of the time.

But wait, this column isn’t about bikes; it’s about food – about a restaurant that matches the Himalayan cc to cc.

Pit Stop Kharu, near Leh

The journey begins with a crawl in traffic on the Leh-Manali road (NH3), towards Thiksey, making you realise the Himalayan is good, but not great. Its limited low-end torque bothers you, requiring frequent gear shifts in stop-and-go traffic. But once past Thiksey Monastery, the road opens up, and so does the Himalayan’s real character – accelerating from 60 to 90 km/h in fifth gear happens in the blink of an eye, making high-speed overtakes effortless. On sweeping mountain curves, its chassis and Ceat tyres turn riding into nirvana.

But wait, this column is about food – and so we reach Kharu, an hour from Leh.

A vegetarian paradise

Called Pit Stop Kharu, it’s a two-storey rammed-earth building designed by Earthling Ladakh, and run by a local women’s Self-Help Group (SHG) under Royal Enfield’s Social Mission. It is vegetarian, respecting its proximity to spiritual centres like Hemis Monastery – the biggest in Ladakh.

The ground floor is a display area housing local art, handicrafts, souvenirs, and clean washrooms. But the aromas of masalas and broths coming from the live kitchen on the first floor will make you climb the stairs quickly.

Authentic Ladakhi food

The menu offers authentic local fare at accessible prices. I started with Sea Buckthorn juice (Rs 150); its antioxidant-rich tang cuts through dryness developed on road—though most tourists add sugar to handle the acidity.

Next came Khambir (Rs 200), a sourdough bun filled with boiled vegetables. While culturally rich, it proved heavy on carbohydrates—a one-time eat unless you’re burning thousands of calories on a trek. Similarly, Chhutagi (Rs 200), an indigenous bowtie-pasta dumpling soup, offered healthy boiled vegetables, though I would have preferred a higher ratio of veggies to heavy pasta dough.

The highlight was the vegetarian Mok-mok (Rs 200). Steamed with cabbage, carrot, soya, and paneer, its chilli-masala sauce was so addictive I could eat plate after plate. I finished with Cha Khante (Rs 70), a salted, churned butter tea whose acquired taste takes getting used to.

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Beyond the kitchen

Since opening in August 2023, Pit Stop Kharu has drawn over 4,500 visitors, and the local SHG women running it have expanded their footprint beyond Ladakh, hosting food pop-ups at events like Motoverse (in Goa), Khelo India Winter Games (in Leh and Gulmarg), and showcases in Delhi and Mumbai. A second such pit stop is set to open in Babeli, Himachal Pradesh, utilising seismic-resistant Dhajji-Diwari architecture.

Food and bike

Motorcycling and food have a strong connection, and Pit Stop Kharu and the Himalayan 450 share a common theme: practical, accessible high-altitude performance, balanced by real-world honesties.

For people flying in: After suggested acclimatising in Leh for at least 48 hours, Pit Stop Kharu can be reached by road and is an hour away. It can be a full-day excursion – build your appetite discovering Thiksey Monastery in the morning, eat a relaxed lunch at Pit Stop Kharu, and burn calories walking around the massive Hemis Monastery in the evening.

(‘Power plates’ is a new column in which we travel to unique restaurants, and try to connect the flavours with the vehicle.)