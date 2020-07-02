Post lockdown recovery: Royal Enfield sells 36,510 bikes in June, nearly twice than May

Royal Enfield has reported sales of 36,510 units in the domestic market in June which is a 34 percent decline on a year-on-year basis, however, sales have nearly doubled from May when it sold a total of 18,429 units.

Royal Enfield has reported a 35 percent decline in its total sales, selling 36,510 units in the domestic market and 1,555 in exports, in June. This is considerable degrowth compared to the same month last year with a decline of 34 percent in domestic sales and 52 percent in exports. India had, however, been under a strict lockdown for well over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, having eased lockdown rules only in May when Royal Enfield sold a total of 18,429 units. The brand now seems to be making a healthy recovery post lockdown, reporting nearly twice of unit sales compared to last month.

During the previous quarter, Royal Enfield took the total number of retail touchpoints to 1,521 across India – 921 dealerships and 600 Studio Stores, having added 100 new Studio Stores. During FY 2019-20, the company also expanded its international market network with exclusive stores having now almost doubled from 42 stores in 18 countries to 77 stores in 21 countries; 10 stores were added during the last quarter.

MOTORCYCLES SALES June YTD 2020 2019 Growth 2020’21 2019’20 Growth Domestic 36510 55082 -34.00% 54937 1,74,430 -69.00% Exports 1555 3257 -52.00% 2330 9159 -75.00% Total 38065 58339 -35.00% 57267 1,83,589 -69.00%

Royal Enfield Apparel launched an all-new range of riding gear and apparel for women last month in India. The collection comprises of riding jackets, trousers, gloves and helmets, along with a complement of t-shirts, shirts and jeans.

Operating in times of a pandemic, Royal Enfield also rolled out initiatives for contactless purchase and service for its customers through digital conveniences and ‘At-your-doorstep’ services. Under the Contactless Purchase option, customers buy a Royal Enfield motorcycle without walking into a dealership. In addition to the Contactless Purchase option, for the Contactless Service initiative, Royal Enfield has deployed the Service on Wheels initiative under which customers can get their bikes tended to at home.

