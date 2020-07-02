Post lockdown recovery: Royal Enfield sells 36,510 bikes in June, nearly twice than May

Royal Enfield has reported sales of 36,510 units in the domestic market in June which is a 34 percent decline on a year-on-year basis, however, sales have nearly doubled from May when it sold a total of 18,429 units.

By:Published: July 2, 2020 11:51 AM

Royal Enfield has reported a 35 percent decline in its total sales, selling 36,510 units in the domestic market and 1,555 in exports, in June. This is considerable degrowth compared to the same month last year with a decline of 34 percent in domestic sales and 52 percent in exports. India had, however, been under a strict lockdown for well over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, having eased lockdown rules only in May when Royal Enfield sold a total of 18,429 units. The brand now seems to be making a healthy recovery post lockdown, reporting nearly twice of unit sales compared to last month.

During the previous quarter, Royal Enfield took the total number of retail touchpoints to 1,521 across India – 921 dealerships and 600 Studio Stores, having added 100 new Studio Stores. During FY 2019-20, the company also expanded its international market network with exclusive stores having now almost doubled from 42 stores in 18 countries to 77 stores in 21 countries; 10 stores were added during the last quarter.

MOTORCYCLES SALESJuneYTD
20202019Growth2020’212019’20Growth
Domestic3651055082-34.00%549371,74,430-69.00%
Exports15553257-52.00%23309159-75.00%
Total3806558339-35.00%572671,83,589-69.00%

Also read: Royal Enfield bookings back to pre-COVID level, three-month delay in new product launches

Royal Enfield Apparel launched an all-new range of riding gear and apparel for women last month in India. The collection comprises of riding jackets, trousers, gloves and helmets, along with a complement of t-shirts, shirts and jeans.

Operating in times of a pandemic, Royal Enfield also rolled out initiatives for contactless purchase and service for its customers through digital conveniences and ‘At-your-doorstep’ services. Under the Contactless Purchase option, customers buy a Royal Enfield motorcycle without walking into a dealership. In addition to the Contactless Purchase option, for the Contactless Service initiative, Royal Enfield has deployed the Service on Wheels initiative under which customers can get their bikes tended to at home.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

June 2020 two-wheeler sales: Hero MotoCorp sold over 4.5 lakh bikes & scooters followed by Bajaj, Honda

June 2020 two-wheeler sales: Hero MotoCorp sold over 4.5 lakh bikes & scooters followed by Bajaj, Honda

Porsche India director, Pavan Shetty, resigns: Ashish Kaul takes over as the interim

Porsche India director, Pavan Shetty, resigns: Ashish Kaul takes over as the interim

2020 Honda City vs 2020 Hyundai Verna: 5 ways both beat each other

2020 Honda City vs 2020 Hyundai Verna: 5 ways both beat each other

2020 Honda City Review: Hits & Misses of Hyundai Verna Rival

2020 Honda City Review: Hits & Misses of Hyundai Verna Rival

Exclusive! Hero Electric's AE-47 bike India launch delayed: New timeline, reasons explained

Exclusive! Hero Electric's AE-47 bike India launch delayed: New timeline, reasons explained

June 2020 car sales: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata top sales chart with hatchbacks

June 2020 car sales: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata top sales chart with hatchbacks

Exchange any bike, scooter with Ather electric scooter: Ather Energy, CredR join hands

Exchange any bike, scooter with Ather electric scooter: Ather Energy, CredR join hands

Force Motors gives Andhra govt 1,000 Traveller ambulances: COVID-19 testing, transport ventilator-enabled

Force Motors gives Andhra govt 1,000 Traveller ambulances: COVID-19 testing, transport ventilator-enabled

2021 Kia Carnival MPV spotted on road for the first time: Innova Crysta rival looks stunning!

2021 Kia Carnival MPV spotted on road for the first time: Innova Crysta rival looks stunning!

Simple Mark 2 'smart' electric scooter to launch in Feb 2021: 280 km range, 100 kph top speed

Simple Mark 2 'smart' electric scooter to launch in Feb 2021: 280 km range, 100 kph top speed

Volvo Car Group partners with Waymo for driverless electric cab service

Volvo Car Group partners with Waymo for driverless electric cab service

Nissan Magnite compact SUV teased: Maruti Brezza rival world premiere this month

Nissan Magnite compact SUV teased: Maruti Brezza rival world premiere this month

Facelifted Bentley Bentayga unveiled: India-bound car gets updated engine, enhanced features

Facelifted Bentley Bentayga unveiled: India-bound car gets updated engine, enhanced features

Citroen C4 crossover details revealed: Funky looks, all-electric version and more

Citroen C4 crossover details revealed: Funky looks, all-electric version and more

Lockdown car sales in June 2020: MG Motor India sold 2,012 units of Hector and ZS EV SUVs

Lockdown car sales in June 2020: MG Motor India sold 2,012 units of Hector and ZS EV SUVs

5 important changes in the Honda Livo BS6: New engine, features, price

5 important changes in the Honda Livo BS6: New engine, features, price

Harley-Davidson India holds Eastern H.O.G. Rally virtually: Launches Low Rider S

Harley-Davidson India holds Eastern H.O.G. Rally virtually: Launches Low Rider S

Car sales in lockdown: Toyota sold 3,866 units in June 2020, shows signs of recovery!

Car sales in lockdown: Toyota sold 3,866 units in June 2020, shows signs of recovery!

After electric cargo three-wheelers, Omega Seiki to introduce electric two-wheelers & pickup trucks

After electric cargo three-wheelers, Omega Seiki to introduce electric two-wheelers & pickup trucks

Exclusive! Hero Electric sold 4,900+ scooters during lockdown: Eyes record sales despite Covid-19 pandemic

Exclusive! Hero Electric sold 4,900+ scooters during lockdown: Eyes record sales despite Covid-19 pandemic