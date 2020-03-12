Popular Pakistani bikes that’ll leave you shocked: What our neighbours ride

Sigma Motorsports from Pakistan have done it again! Here are some more examples of cheap Chinese copy bikes that are look-alikes of some popular bikes. Let us know if you had a good laugh!

And we are back! This time with some more examples of Pakistani copy bikes and as always, these are outrightly hilarious and funny. Like before, Sigma Motorsports continues to be in the limelight due to the fact that it is proudly selling such chucklesome examples on two-wheels in Pakistan. So without any further adieu, let’s get on to see some amusing Pakistani copy bikes. After seeing these bikes, we have certainly gone ROFL. Let us know if you have the same reaction.

Sigma YCR 150

Sigma Motorsports in Pakistan is a well-known motorcycle business that is famous for selling cheap motorcycles that are an exact copy of some of the popular motorcycles. We have come across one more example on the web and this one is called the Sigma YCR 150. Well, apart from its ‘sporty’ sounding name, the bike doesn’t have anything else interesting. This one takes its inspiration from the Honda CBR250R so much so that the bike actually looks like a clone of the latter. The Honda CBR250R has been retired from the Pakistani market but hey! who cares when you can get a copy bike at a much lesser price, 280,000 PKR that translates to Rs 1.31 lakh, to be precise.

Sigma YCR 150 Repsol edition

What’s even annoying to see is that the Sigma YCR 150 comes with a Repsol edition too! The fact that the bike maker is selling the Repsol edition is a clear indication of the lack of creativity and innovation and even the colour scheme is exactly the same. Powering both, the Sigma YCR 150 and its Repsol edition is a 150cc, single-cylinder engine and the motor is made by LIFAN motorcycles from China. Take a look at the fairing and you will see the words ‘Peregrine Falcon’ written in bold. Well, well! Are you watching this Busa? We know you would be clearly ashamed now of taking inspiration from the famed bird!

Sigma Thunder 250

One of the most popular motorcycles in the quarter-litre segment in Malaysia is the Yamaha R25 that sells in the form of the Sigma Thunder 250 in the Pakistani market, as a cheap version of course. Powering this motorcycle is a 250cc, twin-cylinder engine with a water cooling system. The copy job is so spot on that you might easily mistake it for the Yamaha. However, the use of a cheap-looking logo on the fuel tank, which also looks reminiscent of the Yamaha logo, reveals the story. Interestingly, the Sigma Thunder 250 gets a dual disc set up at the front which even the original R25 doesn’t have. Great job, Sigma Motorsport, great job!

Sigma Scorpion 350 RR

Yes, its a Scorpion and it certainly stings the eyes! The Scorpion 350 RR is a clear copy of the BMW S1000RR, the previous generation model. The bike looks almost the same as the famed German supersport and even the RR badging on the front fairing has been shamelessly copied. Powering this motorcycle is the same 350cc engine that powers the Sigma Warrior 350, which is a copy of the respected Ducati 848. The bike gets dual disc brakes up front and is fitted with a 13-litre fuel tank.

Stay tuned for more! Also, let us know if you want us to bring more such examples!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.