Police Bikes of India 2018: From Harleys to CBRs check out our favourite Police motorcycles on the Indian roads

For as far back as I can remember Indian Police have always opted for the trusty Royal Enfield motorcycles. However, off-late Police departments from various states around India have chosen to ditch the big lunky REs for newer, quicker and arguably more reliable motorcycles. What are they? Well, they pan across the spectrum from home-grown entry level sports bikes the likes of Pulsars and Apaches, to Japanese Sports Tourers like the CBR250 and even some neat entry-level Harley-Davidson. Keep scrolling to know which state uses which one:

CBR 250 Uttar Pradesh Police

Now, this is easily one of our favourite Police bikes currently serving. It’s not just the fact that this is a Japanese sports bike that makes it our favourite but more so because the CBR250 is so perfectly cut out to be a police bike. Its Touring biased riding position means that it will be easier to ride for long distances on day/night-long patrolling rounds, that, matched with the quick 250cc motor, this bike can even be a formidable interceptor vehicle that won't be easy to outrun.

The UP Police bike takes a lot of queues from the CBR250 Police edition that was showcased at the 2013 Security Expo by Honda. The bike displayed at the Expo got LED lamps, beacon lights, public announcement system and a specially designed helmet with a hands-free microphone. The UP Police edition gets all of this matched with special livery and utility box.

TVS Apache



Sports-bikes on a budget don’t get much better than the TVS Apache. As the forces shift away from the Bullet a number of Police forces around the country have opted for the light quick and reliable TVS Apache. While it would seem most of the forces prefer the smaller more economical RTR 160, Mangalore Police have instead opted for the Apache RTR 180. Delhi Police have a special all-women's squad that uses RTR 180s, as their mainstay motor.

Bajaj Pulsar

The other small light Sports bike from India is the Pulsar, and the Police forces would be remiss if they didn’t join in the fray. Like the TVS Apache, the Pulsar has found a home with many a Police force in the national capital, Delhi being used by both Traffic and Civilian Police forces. Interestingly, the Police Pulsars even get a little more juice than a stock one that you could buy from a showroom, thanks to the absence of a rev limiter. The Police Pulsar even gets an additional utility box and a beacon. While most of the Pulsar used by the Police are usually Pulsar 180s, we have even spotted a few Bikini faired Pulsar 220s with Police livery.

Harley Davidson Street 750

If you are in Gujarat or even Kolkata, don’t be surprised if the flashing lights that you see in your rearview mirror come with a signature Harley V-twin thump. The Indian made Harley-Davidson Street 750 first popped up in the Police radar when the Gujarat Police bought the first set in the early months of 2017. In the following few months, Kolkata Police followed suit inducted a small new fleet of Harley’s into the force.

Interestingly, the Kolkata Police chose to upgrade to the Street 750 as the ageing Royal Enfields that were on use could not keep up with fast moving motorcades. These bikes have been reserved henceforth as an escort to convoys in both Kolkata as well as by the Gujarat Police.

Royal Enfields

The longest-serving bike used at various ranks in the Police force, the Royal Enfield Bullet is nothing short of an icon on the police force. While most officers are happy about changing to lighter, quicker and more economical motorcycles; there is still a strong lobby for the Royal Enfield to be retained or at least upgraded. Like it or not, there’s something about Royal Enfields that just cannot be replaced.