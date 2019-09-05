Polarity Smart Bikes to be launched on September 20: India’s first pedal-assisted EV to boast 80km range

Polarity is a Pune-based electric vehicle start-up. The e-bike maker started their operations in 2017. However it is only until now that they have started manufacturing the vehicles. The manufacturer had earlier sent in a teaser with details that it will launch more than six e-bikes in India. Now, we can confirm that Polarity will be showing its products here on September 20. There are two different categories of these products - Executive and Sport. The former has E1K, E2K and E3K while the latter has S1K, S2K and S3K. For a sum of Rs 1,000, one can pre-book the vehicles on the company website. It is unclear at the moment if Polarity will have all six vehicles on sale at the same time.

While details are scarce at the moment, we do have some information on the products. For example, these are more like electric cycles and will have a pedal for added assistance. Most of them can also be used as last mile connectivity options or by those who work-places are quite close to their homes. LED headlights too have been provided along with digital instrument cluster. A monoshock at the rear, USD forks in the front and disc brakes on both wheels are some of the features one can expect.

The e-bikes will be powered by a 3kWh motor, with a claimed range of 80km. The top speed is claimed to be 100kmph. This should warrant that the vehicles have to be registered as well as have ABS. We will confirm these details once the vehicles go on sale. There is no need to charge the vehicles and one can also carry them in a lift. Moreover, a custom stand will ensure that one can also use the vehicles as an exercise cycle. Expect prices of the lower-spec models to be priced under Rs 50,000 while the top end should cost nearly double this price. We like the overall idea though!