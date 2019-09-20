Polarity Smart Bikes launched at starting price of Rs 38,000: 80 km range and top speed of 100 km/h

Another category has been added to India's portfolio of electric mobility solutions today. Well, there have been some e-bike examples easily available on online shopping portals, but the electric bike we're on about comes from a Pune-based startup Polarity Smart Bikes. And, it is either half the price or it delivers twice the range or it's faster in comparison to the e-bikes currently available. Launched in the presence of Minister of Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari, Polarity e-bikes are broadly categorised under two trims - Executive and Sport.

Under the two categories, ther are six bikes to choose from E1K - Rs 38,000, E2K - Rs 65,000, E3K - Rs 1.05 lakh, S1K - Rs 40,000, S2K - Rs 70,000, and S3K - Rs 1.10 lakh. All price are ex-showroom.

Polarity Smart Bikes all have a claimed minimum range of 80 km between charges. The entry-level E1K will have a top speed of 40 km/h and the range-topping S3K will boast of 100 km/h of top speed. The e-bikes are powered by 1-3 kW motors with lithium-ion batteries. Also, battery power is regenerated by pedalling.

In terms of parts, Polarity e-bikes boast of a neat list of equipment with upside-down forks up front and a monoshock at the rear, large spoke wheels with knobby tyres, LED lighting and a fully-digital instrument cluster.

Polarity have opened bookings and deliveries will begin early next year. Polarity Smart Bikes should deliver as great last-mile connectivity solutions, along with catering to office commutes within the city. And to top that, if you do run out of juice on a Polarity e-bike while on the go, simply pedal home.