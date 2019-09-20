Polarity e-bike manufacturer plans to launch electric car in one year

Pune-based e-mobility start-up Polarity on Friday unveiled its entire range of smart personal mobility vehicles (PMVs), offering six models with price ranging between Rs 38,000 and Rs 1.05 lakh ( ex-showroom). Powered by Brushless DC Motors (BLDC), the bikes which will to be available in sports and executive series, were introduced in the presence of union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Arvind Sawant. Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari, who holds the portfolios of Transport, Highways and MSME ministries, said that the government is encouraging the use of electric vehicles in its efforts to deal with the issue of pollution and crude imports.

The various measures taken by the government have resulted in an increase in sales of e-vehicles by 130 per cent in year, Gadkari said. Sachin Jaddhav, the chairman and managing director, announced the pre-bookings of the new bikes at a refundable deposit of Rs 1,001. Deliveries will commence in the first quarter of 2020, he said. Jadhav, who has earlier worked with luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover, said that he was looking to exports the bikes as well besides catering to the domestic market but emphasised that the first priority would be the local customers.

Polarity plans to roll-out as many as over 36 variants when the bikes go on sale, Jadhav said adding that going forward the plan is to roll-out an electric car as well in the next one year. The range of six unique models creates a wide product and pricing solution with the aim to offer something for everyone, said the company, adding it plans to produce 15,000 vehicles in a year. Polarity has a manufacturing facility in Hinjawadi in Pune but it will soon shift the manufacturing base to Chakan auto hub in the district, Polarity executive director Anand Mohan said.

Built on a lightweight steel frame, the bikes house major electric components within it, packaged in a compact space to reduce bulk and wind resistance in order to achieve high levels of efficiency. Having an overall kerb weight of just under 55kg, the motor and battery are under lesser stress than competing scooters and motorcycles.

The Polarity smart bikes are powered by BLDC hub motors in the rear wheel, come with a range of Lithium-ion batteries and offer a range of over 80km on a full charge. The sport series of bikes which comes in three different variants, the S1K, S2K, and S3K respectively have a top speed of 45, 70 and 100Kmph while the E1K, E2K, and E3K come with top speeds of 40, 60 and 80Kmph. The company says it has filed over 20 international patents for its PMV range.