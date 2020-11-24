Planning to buy Royal Enfield Meteor 350? Here’s how much you might have to wait

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is powered by a 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission, developing 20 hp of power along with 27 Nm of torque. The bike comes in three variants namely Stellar, Fireball and Supernova.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was launched in India earlier this month at a competitive price tag with figures starting at Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the Thunderbird replacement has been in the news for multiple good reasons and hence, there is a decent demand for it among the customers. In case you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, healthy chances are that you will have to wait for some weeks. Dealer sources of Express Drives have confirmed that the waiting period for the Meteor 350 is up to seven weeks in Delhi. The waiting period for the bike may vary depending on the dealer and in order to get exact details on the same, we advise you to check on your nearest Royal Enfield dealership.

The reason behind this waiting period can be attributed to the fact that the current Covid-19 has put almost everything on the backfoot. Moreover, the encouraging demand for the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is also one of the key reasons behind the same. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is powered by a 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission, developing 20 hp of power along with 27 Nm of torque. Prime features on the motorcycle include hazard lamps along with an in-built navigation assist, better called ‘Tripper’ by Royal Enfield.

The bike also comes with multiple warranty, service and roadside assistance packages in order to ensure a hassle-free ownership experience. The Meteor 350 directly goes up against the likes of the Honda H’ness CB350 but Royal Enfield has an advantage here as Honda is selling the CB350 only through five Big Wing outlets across India. On the other hand, Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is currently being retailed through the brand’s 800+ dealerships across the country.

