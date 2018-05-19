Piaggio Vespa SXL 125, SXL 150 get new candy colours: Here’s how much you need to pay

The Vespa scooters are primarily known for their funky, retro-inspired styling and that is the reason these are targeted towards the youth. In order to take up the desirability factor further, Piaggio has introduced two new colour options for the Vespa SXL series of scooters. The new shades of matte red and matte yellow have been spied at a dealership by folks at Bikewale. According to the report, the new colours for the Vespa SXL will demand no premium and hence, the price remains the same. The price of the Vespa SXL 125 is currently Rs 88,313 while the more powerful Vespa SXL 150 will set you back Rs 94,409 (both prices, ex-showroom). The two colour options of matte red and matte yellow were put on display at Auto Expo 2018 but the company decided to launch them at a later stage.

Watch our TVS Ntorq 125 video review here:

The Vespa SXL 125 gets power from a 125cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to an automatic transmission. The engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 9.9 bhp and 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, the Vespa SXL 150, as the name suggests, draws power from a 150cc engine that also gets an automatic transmission. The engine can produce a maximum power output of 11.4 bhp along with a peak torque of 11.5 Nm. The addition of new candy colours is a welcome move by the company and can surely better the sales numbers and attract more customers. Expect an official announcement from the manufacturer in the coming days.

The Vespa SXL scooters have been positioned in the premium category with a higher price tag than other scooters in the segment. For this reason, the two models have no direct rivals in particular. The Vespa 125 scooters are the best selling models for the brand. The 125cc models contribute to 72 percent of Vespa's total sales and the numbers are 76 percent higher than the previous year. In March 2018, Vespa sold a total of 2817 units of its 125cc models. The company's 125cc scooter range presently comprises of three models namely Vespa SXL 125, VXL 125 and LX 125.

Image Source: Bikewale