Vespa and Aprilia scooters now available on lease in these cities: Piaggio ties up with OTO Capital

Piaggio India today announced its partnership with OTO Capital under which it will make Vespa and Aprilia range of scooters available on lease in Pune and Bengaluru. Through the leasing option, customers can experience ownership of these scooters for low down payments and with a 30 percent discount on the EMI. The company also announced a special benefit – waives off up to Rs 2,500 on the first month’s subscription fee. Customers also have the option to upgrade or own the scooter at the end of the tenure. In addition, customers can avail quick and paperless leasing process across Vespa and Aprilia dealerships through the OTO app.

The merit of this new ownership model lies in the fact that one would have to pay only for the number of years they want to keep the vehicle and then return it anytime, thereby paying less and gaining more on their favourite Vespa and Aprilia models. Further, through the leasing option, one can even upgrade to a more premium model of Vespa and Aprilia in the same EMI budget.

In the same line, employees of corporates who have tied-up with OTO Capital can enjoy hassle-free leasing of Vespa and Aprilia scooters and secure flexible ownership plans, that also provide them with additional tax savings.

“We welcome the partnership with OTO Capital to facilitate this new model of ownership. Now, our discerning customers can enjoy interesting ownership options across our premium offerings of Vespa and Aprilia. We see flexible ownership to be a desirable new trend amongst the youth of India and we believe, Vespa and Aprilia would lead it to extend the premium experience to the aspirants,” Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India said.

Vespa recently launched the special-edition Racing Sixties and has also introduced the new facelift BS6 range. On the other side, Aprilia introduced the 160 CC SR range with BS6 and has recently launched the Storm Disc brake and Digital cluster model.

