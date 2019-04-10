Piaggio Vespa, Aprilia scooter range gets safer! Prices for CBS, ABS models revealed

Piaggio India has updated its Vespa and Aprilia range of scooters with CBS (Combined Braking System) and ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). The company is offering a discount of Rs 6,000 on the ABS-equipped Vespa and Aprilia scooters if a customer makes the payment through PayTM. The Aprilia SR 150, Vespa VXL 150 and SXL 150 have been updated with ABS while the Aprilia SR 125 and Vespa 125cc range of scooters get CBS update. With the latest update, the prices for the Vespa and Aprilia see a significant price hike compared to the outgoing models.

The Vespa VXL 125 CBS can now be yours for a price of Rs 89,985 while the SXL 125 CBS is available at a price of Rs 93,192. The top of the line Vespa VXL 150 ABS is now available at a price of Rs 1.10 lakh. Speaking of the Aprilia range of scooters, the SR125 CBS is available for Rs 71,224 while the top-end scooter in the family SR150 Race can now be yours for a price of Rs 91,271. If you wish to go for the SR150 Carbon with ABS, you will now have to shell out Rs 83,894. All prices are ex-showroom.

Here is the updated price list of the Vespa, Aprilia range of scooters:

Vespa VXL 125 CBS Rs 89985 Vespa SXL 125 CBS Rs 93192 Vespa VXL 150 ABS Rs 1,00,272 Vespa SXL 150 ABS Rs 1,04,318 Vespa VXL 150 ABS Rs 1,10,781 Aprilia SR125 CBS Rs 71224 Aprilia SR150 ABS Rs 82317 Aprilia SR150 Carbon ABS Rs 83894 Aprilia SR150 Race Rs 91271 All prices are ex-showroom

With the Government of India's safety mandate, all new two-wheelers having an engine displacement of 125cc and above need to be sold in India with an ABS starting 1st April, 2019 keeping safety in mind. On the other hand, bikes, scooters and mopeds having an engine displacement of less than 125cc need to come with CBS starting this month.

