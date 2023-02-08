Piaggio to enter mid-size motorcycle market with Aprilia sports bike

The brand will be entering the performance motorcycle segment in India with the group’s racing motorcycle brand, Aprilia.

Italy-born Piaggio Group, Europe’s largest motorcycle and scooter manufacturer, announced plans to enter the middle-weight motorcycle market catering 450cc and above under the Aprilia brand in the next few months in Asia including India.

Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio Vehicles said that as the brand continues to grow and pioneer India’s mobility, they feel there is massive potential for bringing in more of Piaggio’s global favorites to India.

(Left) Diego Graffi, Piaggio Vehicles and Davide Zanolini, Piaggio Group

Piaggio has also hinted at the launch of a motorcycle just ahead of the first-ever MotoGP race in India. The brand will be entering the performance motorcycle segment in India with the group’s racing motorcycle brand, Aprilia.

Piaggio also marks 25 years of its presence in India and to commemorate, Aprilia scooters will be equipped with a new higher performance i-get engine that claims to deliver improved acceleration and grade ability. The Aprilia SR range will welcome the Aprilia Typhoon designed for aspiring racers and promises best-in-industry acceleration.

The new Aprilia SXR range will also present a high-performance maxi scooter.

This year, a new Vespa edition will be introduced with a dual-tone color palette, breaking the monotony of monochrome 2-wheelers.

Davide Zanolini, Executive Vice President of Marketing & Communication at Piaggio Group said that as the brand continues to evolve and define India’s two and three-wheeler industry, the focus for the future is quite clear. We intend to use our superior product and technology to establish clear segmentation in scooters in India.

“As the world’s leading 2-wheeler market, we believe India is ready to explore the full potential offered by scooters and see them beyond just a means to commute. Through strategic product interventions and focused marketing and communications, we wish to clearly establish distinction for the discerning Indian rider who now demands quality, legacy, luxury and motorsport-bred performance,” he added.